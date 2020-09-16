Anytime you can have a winning Week 1 picking NFL games, it should be cause to celebrate.

I went 9-6-1 against the spread last week and 9-7 straight up, so I felt good about it. Then I saw how all my fellow CBSSports.com game pickers did and my record was simply run of the mill.

Was Week 1 that easy?

Maybe so, but I will take it as we head to a second week loaded with games I love. It's get-even week in the NFL, a good time to take good teams who lost last week to cover and win this week.

There are several of those I like this week, so let's build on the good start – even if it was just OK compared to some others.

The Browns were a disaster last week, but now must regroup on a short week. That won't be easy, but I think coach Kevin Stefanski will be up to it. The Bengals lost a tough one at home last week, but Joe Burrow played well. He does again here, but I think the Browns get back on track with a good offensive showing.

Pick: Browns 27, Bengals 23

The Giants showed some grit against the Steelers, but they were overmatched in terms of talent. That isn't the case here. The Bears did some good things on offense to rally to beat the Lions last week and I think they can carry that over. But this will be close.

Pick: Bears 21, Giants 20

You hate to say a Week 2 game is a must-win, but this might be for these two. They can't afford to go 0-2 with both losing last week. The Minnesota defense was awful and I think that will carry over. Philip Rivers gets the Colts offense going as they win their first game.

Picks: Colts 30, Vikings 21

The Cowboys are playing their home opener after a tough loss to the Rams. The Falcons looked bad in losing to the Seahawks. The defense was terrible. That will help the Dallas offense get rolling. Dak Prescott has a big day, but so does Matt Ryan. It's close.

Pick: Cowboys 33, Falcons 30

Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers (-6)

The Packers looked like Super Bowl contenders last week against the Vikings, and now come home to face a Lions team that lost a tough one to the Bears last week. The Lions made Mitch Trubisky look good. Watch what Aaron Rodgers does to them. Blowout.

Pick: Packers 34, Lions 23

This will be the Dolphins home opener after they lost at New England last week. Buffalo was impressive in their opener, but this won't be an easy road game. The Dolphins will be feisty here, but Buffalo is the better team and Josh Allen has a second good game. Bills take it.

Pick: Bills 23, Dolphins 13

This is a long trip for the 49ers, but the Jets are a mess. They should be the perfect tonic to get the 49ers back on track after their loss to the Cardinals. Look for their running game to control the flow and the defense to shut down the Jets.

Pick: 49ers 27, Jets 14

The Jaguars have lost six consecutive games in Nashville, and have won there only six times in 25 seasons. That's trouble. The Titans rallied to beat Denver in the opener, while the Jaguars upset the Colts. The Jacksonville defense didn't force a punt in that game. Look for the Titans to pound Derrick Henry as they roll.

Pick: Titans 30, Jaguars 17

Los Angeles Rams at Philadelphia Eagles (+1)

The Rams looked good beating Dallas, but this is a tough spot. It's a long trip against a wounded team that needs to win. So even with all the injuries, I think the Eagles, who blew a 17-point lead last week and lost to Washington, will bounce back to win this one. Carson Wentz plays well.

Pick: Eagles 27, Rams 21

Denver Broncos at Pittsburgh Steelers (-7.5)

The Broncos are banged up and playing on a short week with a long trip. Bad combination. The Steelers will also be playing on a short week, but they are at home. They looked like a Super Bowl contender against the Giants and they will have that same look here. Steelers big.

Pick: Steelers 30, Broncos 16

The Bucs didn't look good against the Saints. They will in this one. The Carolina defense is just what Tom Brady needs to get the offense going. The Bucs will win this one big to quiet all the doubters from the loss to the Saints.

Pick: Bucs 35, Panthers 17

Washington Football Team at Arizona Cardinals (-6.5)

The Cardinals are home after the upset victory over the 49ers. Kyler Murray was outstanding in that game. Washington came back to beat the Eagles, mainly behind the defense. That will change here. The Cardinals go to 2-0.

Pick: Cardinals 23, Washington Football Team 13

The Texans looked awful in the opener against the Chiefs, but they are back home to face the Ravens. Does it matter? No. The Texans have all kinds of issues, especially on defense. Look for Lamar Jackson to have another big day. Ravens win it.

Pick: Ravens 31, Texans 17

Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers (+8.5)

This one will be fun to watch when it's the Chiefs offense against that Chargers defense. Both are top-tier. The Chargers did a good job on Patrick Mahomes last year and I think they can in this game as well. The Chargers will hang around because of their defense. It's close.

Pick: Chiefs 23, Chargers 20

New England Patriots at Seattle Seahawks (-4)

The Patriots impressed in beating the Dolphins at home, but this is a big step up in competition. Russell Wilson was sensational in the opener against the Falcons. That will carry over against a Patriots defense that is just OK. Look for Wilson to carve up the Patriots here.

Pick: Seahawks 28, Patriots 17

New Orleans Saints (-6) at Las Vegas Raiders

Both teams come in 1-0, and this will be the first game for the Raiders in their new stadium. Even so, this is a big test for the Oakland defense. Look for Drew Brees to play well and the Saints to get to 2-0. The Raiders aren't good enough to win their first game in Vegas.

Pick: Saints 30, Raiders 20