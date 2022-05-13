Peyton Manning and Eli Manning know what it takes to win in college and in the NFL. The two Super Bowl champions took a trip to Notre Dame to share their wisdom with the school's football team.

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman invited the brothers to South Bend and the Mannings took the trip.

While speaking to the student-athletes, Peyton and Eli covered a variety of topics, including what it takes to be a good teammate.

Peyton emphasized hard work and dedication, saying:

"The best teams I've played on, our best players practiced the hardest. Everyday. They set the example everyday ... Talented players that are unselfish and set the example of the building is what it's gonna take to be a Notre Dame football player. I think that's critical."

He said players that work hard and get out in practice going their hardest set the example for the team and that trickles down to everyone in the program.

Eli discussed that winning is about more than just doing it for you, it is about the team as a whole.

"It's not just about you. You have players that are unselfish, they wanna do it for other people because they've seen how hard they work, the commitment, the motivation, everything they've done to try and win a championship," the two-time champion said.

"That feeling's contagious. When the whole team has it. They have other people they want to win for – that's when you get great things," he said.

Eli said Michael Strahan was one motivation for winning a Super Bowl. Eli then joked that other players used him as motivation for a championship, saying they wanted to win a second Super Bowl for No. 10 so he would have one more ring than his brother.

Neither Eli or Peyton went to Notre Dame, but seemed happy to share their life and football advice with the Fighting Irish.