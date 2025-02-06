The Kansas City Chiefs are on the cusp of becoming the first team in the Super Bowl era to three-peat as champions, and they have established themselves as the premier franchise in football. Even the players spending their first seasons with the Chiefs realize that they operate differently from other franchises.

Tight end Peyton Hendershot was traded from the Dallas Cowboys to the Chiefs prior to the start of the regular season, and he's now preparing to play in his first-ever Super Bowl. In speaking with reporters on Wednesday, Hendershot detailed how the two franchises he's played for are different.

"This isn't throwing no strays or nothing, but I just feel like when I came to Kansas City -- my first experience in the NFL was the Cowboys, so that's all I knew. I just feel like here it is strictly just football and winning," Hendershot said, via SB Nation. "Nothing else but just football and winning. And I feel like with the Cowboys it's a little bit more of like... the public image. The extracurriculars that come with it too. And here it's just, 'Let's just win football.'"

Hendershot spent two years with the Cowboys after going undrafted out of Indiana in 2022, and he says that their atmosphere prepared him for this Super Bowl week -- with all of the signings, pictures and events. While the tight end made it clear that he wasn't trying to take a shot at Jerry Jones and Co., there's no other way to take his words! The cultures of the Chiefs and Cowboys are different.