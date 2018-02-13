Peyton Manning, Aaron Rodgers will be at the Daytona 500 for very different reasons

Peyton Manning will lead pole-sitter Alex Bowman, Denny Hamlin and the rest of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series field to green on Sunday for the 60th running of the Daytona 500. The two-time Super Bowl champion will join Charlize Theron (honorary starter), NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. (grand marshall) and country-music band Rascal Flatts as part of the star studded pre-race festivities.

Manning won't be the only quarterback in attendance for The Great American Race, either. Danica Patrick announced earlier in the week that boyfriend and Green Bay Packers signal caller Aaron Rodgers would be in attendance cheering her on for her final race in NASCAR.

"Serving as the Honorary Pace Car Driver will be a truly unique and exciting experience," Manning said in a release from the track. "I want to thank NASCAR, Daytona International Speedway and Nationwide for making this possible. I'm really looking forward to race day."

An NFL legend, Manning, retired from the NFL after leading the Denver Broncos to a Super Bowl championship in 2015. Throughout his career, Manning threw for an all-time record 71,940 yards and 539 touchdowns while being named NFL MVP five times. He won his first Super bowl with the Indianapolis Colts in 2006.

"We're talking true star power with this announcement, as Peyton Manning is one of the legends," said Daytona International Speedway President Chip Wile in a release. "He also has the persona and popularity to match his achievements. He'll be an awesome Honorary Pace Car Driver and a great addition to our lineup of high-profile guests for the 60th DAYTONA 500."

How to watch the 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500

Location: Daytona International Speedway

Date: Sunday, Feb. 18

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

Length: 200 laps/500 miles

Stage 1: Ends on lap 60

Stage 2: Ends on lap 120

Final stage: Scheduled for lap 200

TV: Fox

Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)