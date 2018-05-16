Peyton Manning and Tiger Woods scheduled to be paired up for a golf pro-am

Peyton Manning could have taken a TV job this offseason, but that didn't happen. Apparently he wants to keep having fun in retirement, which is good news for him, because he's probably going to have some serious fun at the Memorial Tournament later this month.

The golf tournament announced on Wednesday that Manning will be pairing up with Tiger Woods in Dublin, Ohio for the pro-am portion of the event on May 30. The crazy thing about the grouping is that it's not even the first time that Woods and Manning have been paired together for a pro-am. The two athletes also teamed up at the Quail Hollow Championship in 2009 and for the pro-am at Bay Hill in 2005.

The two haven't been paired together for almost 10 years, which is probably for the best, because apparently things get kind of crazy on the course when Manning and Woods play together. After their round in 2009, Woods said they basically spent the entire round trash-talking each other.

"We don't get a chance to do it very often with our schedules, and seasons overlapping at the wrong times, so when we do get an opportunity like that, it's fun," Woods said in 2009, via the Associated Press. "It's trash talking the entire day."

I'm guessing there were a few jokes that were off-limits.

The two athletes are close friends and it appears that this pairing was all part of Tiger's plan. After Manning retired in March 2016, Woods tweeted that it was a good thing, because it meant the two could play more golf together.

Now we can play more golf in the future, but this time I need shots. — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) March 7, 2016

Oh, and Woods also said Manning's retirement was a good thing because it would actually give the Raiders a chance to win the division.

Also my Raiders have a better chance of finishing higher than 4th in the division now. — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) March 7, 2016

Woods will be hoping his Memorial experience goes slightly better than his last one. Tiger hasn't played in the tournament since 2015, when he finished dead last out of the players who made the cut. Of course, Woods has also had some serious success at Muirfield Village, winning the tournament a total of five times (1999, 2000, 2001, 2009 and 2012).

Sure, it's been six years since Woods last won the tournament, but it wouldn't be completely shocking to see his name on the leaderboard over the course of the four-day tournament. Woods will be heading to Ohio on somewhat of a roll (for him): Tiger finished 11th at The Players Championship after shooting an impressive 11-under. That total included a seven-under 65 on Day 3, which is his best round so far this year.

Although you won't be able to watch the pro-am on CBS, we will be broadcasting the final two rounds of the tournament on June 3 and June 4, so you'll want to make sure to tune-in.