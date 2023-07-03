It's now been more than seven years since Peyton Manning announced his retirement from the NFL and in that time, the Broncos have completely fallen apart without him.

Although Manning's final game in the NFL was a Super Bowl win with Denver, the franchise hasn't done much since his retirement. Over the past seven seasons, the Broncos have made the playoffs exactly zero times, which gives them the second-longest drought in the NFL without a postseason appearance.

Manning, who still lives in Denver, is already close with the Broncos' new ownership group, which is led by Rob Walton. When the Broncos decided to make the bold move to trade for Sean Payton, they definitely had Manning's approval. The two-time Super Bowl winner said he was "all in" on the trade.

"The Walton family and [Broncos GM] George Paton and I have a good relationship," Peyton said recently, via Outkick.com. "So, yeah, I certainly was all in on Sean."

The Hall of Fame quarterback thinks Payton will be a perfect fit with the Broncos.

"I could tell he wanted to get back in it," Manning said. "I could tell he was looking for a committed organization and ownership that gave him the great support that he got in New Orleans from the Benson family. I think he definitely found that with the Broncos' new ownership. They're going to give him what he needs and what he wants."

When Manning said the Broncos are going to give Payton what he needs, he's not kidding. After Payton was hired, the Broncos went on a spending free to the tune of $247 million, which was the third-most that any team spent in free agency this year.

"The thing about Sean is that he knows exactly what he wants and needs," Manning said. "I mean he knows the kind of tight end he wants, and what he's looking for in that left guard."

It's funny that Manning should mention the left guard spot, because the Broncos spent a good chunk of money on that position when they signed former Ravens guard Ben Powers to a four-year, $51 million deal.

If you watched the Saints play under Payton, you may have noticed that they loved to throw quick passes. That philosophy works best with a strong interior offensive line that can stonewall pressure coming from them middle, something the Broncos didn't exactly do well last season. If Powers can help improve that, it should help Russell Wilson do a better job of running Payton's offense.

Manning thinks the players will get a completely different experience playing for Payton this year than they did last year, when they played for Nathaniel Hackett, who was a head coach for the first time.

"Just the coaching that they're getting, the intensity, the discipline, I believe you're going to see all that on the field this year," Manning said. "First year, got a tough division. But I think all Broncos fans and players are really excited to have Sean."

Manning also paid Payton a huge compliment by comparing him to another legendary coach.

"You can hear Bill Parcells coming out of his voice," Manning said.

The legendary NFL coach finished his career with two Super Bowl wins and Payton could eventually match him. The former Saints coach already has one under his belt and fans in Denver would be thrilled if he picks up his second Lombardi while with the Broncos.