If Peyton Manning was the head coach of the Broncos, he definitely wouldn't have kicked the field goal during the final minute of Denver's shocking 17-16 loss to the Seahawks. The reason we know what Manning was thinking is because he was hosting his first "ManningCast" of the season on Monday night.

Manning spent the final four seasons of his career with the Broncos and based on the ManningCast, it's pretty clear that he's still a Broncos fan. With the Broncos trailing by one going into the final minute, there was definitely a lot of drama both on the field and in Manning's living room.

With time ticking down, Manning was practically begging Nathaniel Hackett to call a timeout after Javonte Williams got tackled on Seattle's 46-yard line with roughly 1:01 left to play.

"We got three timeouts, I might use one right here," Manning said. "Just use one, let's talk about this one. Let's talk about this one."

After 14 more seconds ticked off the clock, Manning thought the Broncos might be trying a different strategy.

"They could try to draw them offsides" Manning said. "Might try to draw them offsides with a dummy snap count."

Once the game clock got down to 35 seconds, an incredulous Manning was trying to will the timeout to happen.

"I think we should call a timeout, like now," Manning said.

In the end, Manning was in as much shock as the rest of America. Instead of letting Russell Wilson try to convert a fourth-and-5, Hackett sent his kicker out to attempt a nearly impossible 64-yard field goal. For one, there have only been two field goals of 64 yards or more in NFL history and no one had ever even hit a 60-yarder in Seattle.

The Broncos ended up losing after McManus' kick ended up going wide left.

Manning was the perfect host for the show on Monday night and that's because if there's anyone who knew what Wilson was going through in his return to Seattle, it was Manning. One year after signing with the Broncos, Manning had to return to Indianapolis in 2013 to face the Colts. Although Manning would lose to Indy, he did end up leading the Broncos to the Super Bowl that year and it's fair to say that everyone in Denver would be more than happy to see that happen against his year.

For more highlights from the ManningCast, be sure to click here. As for Manning's meltdown, you can see the entire thing below.