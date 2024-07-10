Peyton Manning is regarded as one of the best quarterbacks of all-time. The five-time NFL MVP won two Super Bowls with the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos, and he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility in 2021. Manning also had his No. 18 retired by both franchises he played for.

Recently, Manning was asked a pretty interesting question: If he could throw a pass to one receiver in NFL history that he never got to throw to, who would it be? Manning brought up some old teammates in Marvin Harrison, Reggie Wayne, Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders who were great, but also pointed to the fact that he got to throw some passes to some stars such as Jerry Rice and Tony Gonzalez in Pro Bowls. So, who would his one receiver be? Baltimore Colts legend Raymond Berry.

Why? Manning said Berry was a "true master of his craft" with how he studied film and the precision in his route running. He also said Berry and Johnny Unitas had exquisite timing.

Berry played for the Colts from 1955 to 1967 and led the league in receiving yards and receptions three different times. He was a six-time Pro Bowler, six-time All-Pro and won two NFL championships as well. Even though he played in the 1950s, Berry ranks fourth on the Colts' all-time receiving list (9,275 yards) and third in receiving touchdowns (68).