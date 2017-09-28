Peyton Manning shoots down idea that he'll run for U.S. Senate seat in Tennessee

Peyton Manning's political career is over before it even began (again). On Wednesday, after Republican Rep. Scott DesJarlais said the former Colts and Broncos quarterback might be eyeing a career in politics, Manning shot down the idea of running for Republican Bob Corker's senate seat in Tennessee.

According to the Associated Press, Manning told WGFX-FM he has given the idea "zero consideration."

"I certainly have an interest in politics and in our country," Manning said. "I just have zero interest in being a politician."

On Tuesday, Corker announced that he plans to retire in 2018, which immediately prompted speculation that Manning, who retired after the 2015 season, could run for his seat. For one, Manning has been connected to Republican events, has golfed with Donald Trump, and he's probably popular in Tennessee considering he played college football there.

Plus, Corker was on board with the idea.

"Is there a chance down the road that he can be enticed to run for the United States Senate or something like that? I hope so," Corker said earlier on Wednesday, per the AP.

It's worth noting that DesJarlais wasn't talking about Corker's seat when he predicated that Manning might turn to a career in politics. Instead, he said that he thought Manning had his eye on Sen. Lamar Alexander's seat in 2020 if Alexander chooses not to seek re-election. So, Manning's got some time to mull it over and change his mind.

Still, it doesn't sound like Manning is interested. This isn't the first time he's shot down these sort of ideas. He said something in March.

"Last week I was going to run a team, this week I going to apparently run for Senate, and next week I'll be an astronaut," Manning said at the time, via the Denver Post. "I have no interest in the political world, but would like to continue serving communities."