Peyton Manning tells a tale about Jeff Saturday and a NSFW snap count mix-up

Manning has some crazy on-field stories to tell. USATSI

NFL quarterbacks and centers aren't joined at the hip, but they tend to be connected from the hand to the rear end. The connection that Peyton Manning and former Colts center Jeff Saturday shared will go down in NFL lore. Saturday came to Indianapolis just one year after Manning was drafted by the Colts, and the two played together until 2011, when an infamously terrible 2-14 season tore the Colts -- and football's best ship -- apart.

You don't get to be as close as Manning and Saturday were without some bumps in communication, however. In an article from Bleacher Report's Don Banks detailing the connection between a quarterback and his center in incredible detail, Manning relived the story of a time that he and Saturday weren't quite on the same page over a hilarious silent count.

From the article (1,000 times better if read in Manning's voice):

"We used to have these code words for a snap count," Manning explained. "A lot of teams use Monday is on 1, Tuesday is on 2, Wednesday is on 3. Jeff and I always had a couple to call at the line of scrimmage. Tiger was on 1, because Tiger [Woods] was the No. 1-ranked player in the world, and Phil [Mickelson] was on 2. But our alternate code words besides that were—and you've got to be careful here -- c--k was on 1 and balls was on 2. "So we're playing Denver in the snow and we're on the silent count, and a single tap is on one and a double tap means it's on two. So I called it on balls, but Jeff snapped it on one, on c--k, and we fumbled the snap. And it's snowy, and there's mud, and we're down there in this pile and it's like Trevor Pryce and all these big old D-linemen, and there's a scrum in there. But somehow I come up with the ball. Jeff said I had mud all over my nose, eyes and I can't even see, but all I'm doing is yelling at Jeff, going, 'Jeff, Jeff, it was on balls!' He's like, 'No, it was c--k!' And I go, 'It was balls, god dang it!' and these Broncos D-linemen are looking at us like these guys are absolutely nuts, these guys are crazy. Jeff and I laugh about that all the time."

My immediate reaction is uncertainty regarding whether or not Manning said "god dang it," seeing as how we know he isn't averse to cursing ("g------it Donald!"), but with every fiber of my being I hope he did censor himself in a story about male anatomy. It's a shame that Manning and Saturday didn't have these lapses more often -- it would have been great to hear about the snap count that involved different hand motions because there was too much ambiguity with the first one.