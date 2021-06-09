Peyton Manning was inside Denver's Empower Field at Mile High when he was surprised with the news that he is part of this year's Hall of Fame induction class. Two months after he receives his gold jacket and bronze bust, the former quarterback will return to Denver to be inducted as the 35th member of the Broncos' Ring of Fame after he was unanimously elected, the Broncos announced Wednesday. Manning's induction ceremony will take place on Oct. 31, when the Broncos host Washington in Week 8.

Manning finished his Hall of Fame career with the Broncos following a record-setting run with the Colts. After sitting out the entire 2011 season, Manning was named Comeback Player of the Year in 2012 after leading the Broncos to a 13-3 record. The following season, Manning won his fifth league MVP award after throwing for 5,477 yards and 55 touchdown passes. The Broncos advanced to the Super Bowl, where they fell to the Seahawks, 43-8.

After another Pro Bowl season in 2014, Manning missed seven games in 2015 due to injury. Despite the injury and a dip in performance, Manning helped the Broncos capture the franchise's third Super Bowl title. He threw two touchdown passes in Denver's 29-18 win over Patriots in the AFC title game. He was a workmanlike 13-of-23 passing in his final game, a 24-10 victory over the Panthers. Manning, who retired less than a month after Super Bowl 50, became the first starting quarterback to win Super Bowls with multiple franchises.

All told, Manning posted a 50-15 overall record as the Broncos' starting quarterback. In 58 regular-season games, Manning threw for 17,112 yards with 140 touchdowns and 53 interceptions while completing 66.5% of his passes.

Manning expressed his gratitude to the Broncos during his retirement press conference.

"When I visited Denver four years ago, if [Broncos president] John Elway had sat me down and said, 'Peyton, here's what we're going to do. We're going to win over 50 games, win four straight division championships, lose only three division games in four years and none will be on the road, we'll beat the Patriots in two championship games and you're going to win NFL Comeback Player of the Year, another MVP, your offense will set single-season passing records, you'll break a couple more all-time records, and we'll go to a couple of Super Bowls.' I think I would have taken that deal.

"John, you did tell me that, didn't you?"

Manning will become the sixth quarterback to join the Broncos' Ring of Fame, joining Elway (1983-98), Craig Morton (1977-82), Frank Tripucka (1960-63), and Charley Johnson (1972-75).