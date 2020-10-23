The Philadelphia Eagles rallied for a 22-21 victory over the New York Giants Thursday night, their eighth-consecutive victory against their rivals from up the New Jersey Turnpike. This victory wasn't easy for Philadelphia, as the Eagles rallied from a 21-10 deficit with 7:50 remaining to steal the win and keep the winning streak alive. Philadelphia has been making history against New York in the franchise's oldest rivalry, and accomplished another feat over the Giants they haven't reached in 39 years. The eight straight victories the Eagles have over the Giants is the second-longest winning streak for Philadelphia in series history and the longest winning streak for the Eagles since they won 12 straight over the Giants from 1975 to 1981.

The height of that era was under Dick Vermeil, which the Eagles won their first NFC Championship and advanced to Super Bowl XV. Philadelphia also snapped an 18-year playoff drought during that era, as Vermeil won his first 11 games against the Giants in his career.

The Giants have won nine consecutive games against the Eagles on two separate occasions, the longest winning streak for New York in the series history. New York won nine straight from 1938 to 1942 and 1997 to 2001 -- including a 2000 NFC Divisional Playoff win over Philadelphia.

During this eight-game winning streak, the Eagles took the series lead over the Giants for the first time in the rivalry's history. They accomplished that feat in a 23-17 victory over New York last year. Thursday's win gives Philadelphia a 89-86-2 edge in the rivalry (including postseason), the first time the Eagles have ever been three games over. 500 in series history.

Philadelphia can thank Carson Wentz for another fourth-quarter comeback as Wentz tied Ryan Tannehill with his third comeback of the year -- the most in the NFL. Wentz has six game-winning drives since the start of the 2019 season -- three are against the Giants -- which is fourth in the NFL. His five fourth-quarter comebacks are tied for third in the NFL since the start of 2019.

On the last two drives, Wentz finished 5 of 6 for 121 yards with two touchdowns and a perfect passer rating of 158.3. The Eagles certainly earned the victory, riding Wentz's ability to deliver another comeback against their geographical rivals.