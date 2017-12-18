Philadelphia bakeries, billboards and truck drivers believe in 'St. Nick' Foles

Michael Vick is a believer in Nick Foles, and the latter did his part for the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, throwing four touchdown passes in his first start for the injured Carson Wentz, securing his team a first-round playoff bye in the process.

It's no surprise, then, that Philadelphia and surrounding areas are casting hope onto the backup quarterback, who was a starter during his first stint with the Eagles from 2012-2014. And they're doing it with the holidays in mind -- in every way imaginable.

First came a "St. Nick" billboard on Interstate 95, captured by NBC Sports Philadelphia, and a roadside call for a Christmas Eagles miracle, complete with Foles in a Santa Claus hat and a "Philly believes in you" catchphrase that'll be perfect for future Foles family stories around the fireplace.

NBC Sports Philadelphia

Around the same time, an Italian bakery and pizzeria in Collegeville, a Philly suburb, offered a similar message of hope in advance of the Eagles' 34-29 win over the New York Giants -- "Eagles fans, don't get your tinsel in a tangle. St. Nick Time," its sign read.

The latest treasure was a little more hidden, but inspiring nonetheless, and it comes courtesy of Eagles right guard Brandon Brooks. On the way to the team's practice facility in Philadelphia, Brooks said via Twitter Monday that he couldn't help but notice what someone had scribbled onto the dusty backside of a recycling truck: "Believe in St. Nick Foles. Go Birds."

Was riding to the practice facility and saw this pic.twitter.com/8mJ6UlzT4r — Brandon Brooks (@bbrooks_79) December 18, 2017

The faith is real. And the message is spreading. Philadelphia believes in you, St. Nick. And it cannot wait for Christmas.