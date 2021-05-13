The moment Philadelphia Eagles fans have been waiting for, the official release of the 2021 NFL schedule. Even though the Eagles are going through a rebuild, the team will get an opportunity to see if Jalen Hurts will become the franchise quarterback -- and how new head coach Nick Sirianni will utilize his strengths. DeVonta Smith brings excitement to the Eagles offense as a playmaking wide receiver the offense desperately needs, while Miles Sanders enters his third year as one of the most exciting running backs in the NFL. Philadelphia also has a new defensive coordinator in Jonathan Gannon, who seeks to bring the Eagles defense back to an elite unit -- which is needed in the competitive NFC East.

Here's a full rundown of the Eagles' 17-game schedule, including key matchups and a season prediction:

2021 Eagles schedule

Week Opponent Date Time (ET) Network 1 at Falcons Sept. 12 1 p.m. FOX 2 vs. 49ers Sept. 19 1 p.m. FOX 3 at Cowboys (MNF) Sept. 27 8:15 p.m. ESPN 4 vs. Chiefs Oct. 3 1 p.m. CBS 5 at Panthers Oct. 10 1 p.m. FOX 6 vs. Buccaneers (TNF) Oct. 14 8:20 p.m. FOX/NFLN/Amazon 7 at Raiders Oct. 24 4:05 p.m. FOX 8 at Lions Oct. 31 1 p.m. FOX 9 vs. Chargers Nov. 7 4:05 p.m. CBS 10 at Broncos Nov. 14 4:25 p.m. CBS 11 vs. Saints Nov. 21 1 p.m. FOX 12 at Giants Nov. 28 1 p.m. FOX 13 at Jets Dec. 5 1 p.m. CBS 14 BYE WEEK 15 vs. Washington Dec. 18/19 TBD TBD 16 vs. Giants Dec. 26 1 p.m. FOX 17 at Washington Jan. 2 1 p.m. FOX 18 vs. Cowboys Jan. 9 1 p.m. FOX

Eagles key games

Weeks 12,16 vs. Giants: The Eagles-Giants rivalry is in full swing after Philadelphia lost to Washington in Week 17 of last season -- a game which the Eagles pulled starting quarterback Jalen Hurts to better their draft position (it worked). The Giants weren't happy about it as an Eagles victory would have clinched them the division -- with a 6-10 record. Expect the Giants to want payback for this one, as both matchups will be classic NFC East battles.

Tom Brady hasn't faced the Eagles since the Patriots lost to Nick Foles and company in Super Bowl LII. Brady threw for a Super Bowl record 505 yards as the Patriots fell 41-33, which was the Eagles' first Super Bowl title. Brady is always motivated -- and he won't forget about that Super Bowl loss. Don't worry, Eagles fans didn't forget either. Weeks 3,18 vs. Cowboys: It's the Cowboys. Not much needs to be said. Those two dates are always circled on Eagles' fans calendar. The rivalry may not be what it once was, but Hurts and the young Eagles can change that by pulling off a massive upset in 2021.

Eagles toughest matchup

Week: 4 | Date: Oct. 3 | Time: 1 p.m.

Opponent: vs. Kansas City Chiefs

The Eagles have never beaten Andy Reid, the winningest head coach in franchise history. Reid has had the Eagles' number in the two prior matchups against him, but Philadelphia will also be facing Patrick Mahomes for the first time. Watching Mahomes at Lincoln Financial Field will be exciting -- and provide nightmares for the Eagles defense.

Eagles projected win total

2021 record prediction: 7-10

This rides on how well Jalen Hurts plays in his first season as a starting quarterback, but there are a lot of holes on the roster -- specifically in the secondary. Thanks to the NFC East, the Eagles are good enough to win a couple games in the division and be in the thick of the division race this December. This record could easily be 10-7 if Philadelphia can survive the first quarter of the schedule (there are no daunting portions of the schedule that can ruin this team's season). Atlanta is a must-win game.