The Philadelphia Eagles have won two Super Bowls in the last eight years, including a 40-22 triumph over the Kansas City Chiefs last season. The Eagles once again look primed for a championship run, but won't enter the 2025 NFL season as the betting favorites. The Eagles are +700 (risk $100 to win $700) to win Super Bowl 60, behind the Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills, who are both +600. Despite their standing as one of the top teams in the Super Bowl 60 odds, there are still numerous longshot futures bets available for the Eagles heading into the 2025 NFL season.

Longshot bets, or betting hot takes, typically come with NFL odds that would imply the bet is unlikely to hit. One example of a betting hot take for the Eagles in 2025 would be taking Saquon Barkley, who finished with 2,005 rushing yards last season, to break the NFL regular season rushing yards record (2106+ rushing yards). DraftKings Sportsbook offers this bet at +2000 odds

SportsLine expert handicapper Jimmie Kaylor has broken down the latest betting trends and NFL futures odds on the best betting apps and locked in five betting hot takes for the Eagles in 2025. Before locking in any futures bets for the Eagles of your own, you'll want to see what Kaylor has to say.

Kaylor posted a 55-34-4 record on NFL point spread and over/under picks during the 2024 season, profiting 15.78 units ($1,578 for a $100 bettor). Here are his five hot takes for the Philadelphia Eagles:

The Eagles will score 1+ rushing touchdown in all 17 regular season games

This prop is available on DraftKings and is currently priced at +600. The Eagles were a dominant rushing team in 2024, scoring 29 touchdowns on the ground. The combination of running back Saquon Barkley and quarterback Jalen Hurts gives Philadelphia arguably the premier red zone rushing attack in the NFL. With the 'Tush Push' still legal, this feels like a great value.

The Baltimore Ravens will beat the Eagles in Super Bowl 60

This exact Super Bowl outcome futures bet is currently priced at +2800. I've already listed the Ravens as my early favorite to win Super Bowl 60 in Santa Clara next February, and the Eagles are still the team to beat in the NFC in my eyes. There is a long season to play and a lot could happen between now and February. That said, this is what i feel is the most likely Super Bowl outcome today, and +2800 offers a great value.

The Eagles will be the only NFC East team in the NFL Playoffs

The Eagles are listed at -375 to make the Playoffs on FanDuel. Many experts expect the Washington Commanders to be among the top contenders in the NFC, making them the biggest threat to this hot take not becoming a reality. This exact prop bet wasn't available at the time of publication, but you can parlay the Giants (-1500), Cowboys (-240), and Commanders (+112) to all miss the postseason for a payout of +328.

Jalen Hurts will lead the NFL in rushing touchdowns

There has never been a quarterback lead the league in rushing touchdowns, but Hurts is set up nicely to make a run at accomplishing the feat in 2025. The 26-year-old has scored 10 or more rushing touchdowns in four straight seasons, including a career high 15 in 2023. Hurts finished with 14 rushing scores in 2024, which was only two behind league leaders Derrick Henry, James Cook, and Jahmyr Gibbs. Hurts is currently listed at +550 on this prop market at BetMGM.

Jalen Carter will win NFL Defensive Player of the Year

Carter had a breakout season in 2024, and is one of the most physically gifted players the NFL has ever seen. The former Georgia standout reminded me of a bigger version of future Hall of Famer Aaron Donald in his second professional season, and was one of the main reasons the Eagles were able to shut down the Chiefs' offense in Super Bowl 59. If Carter successfully builds off his 2024 season, he will emerge as a contender for this honor. FanDuel currently has this prop priced at +2200

