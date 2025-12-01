Philadelphia Eagles offense coordinator Kevin Patullo's New Jersey home was pelted with eggs hours after Philadelphia's Week 13 loss to the Chicago Bears, according to police.

A video on social media shows multiple people throwing objects at Patullo's home. The video includes audio of someone telling Patullo to "Get the f--- out of Philly." The Moorestown Police Department has stated that the investigation is ongoing.

Patullo's home was vandalized following another tough outing for the Eagles' offense. Against the Bears, Philadelphia's offense managed to score just 15 points while committing two turnovers. The Eagles' running game was once again a non-factor as Saquon Barkley carried the ball just 13 times for 56 yards.

Through 12 games, the Eagles' offense is currently 19th in the NFL in scoring, 23rd in passing, 22nd in rushing and 28th in third down efficiency. Philadelphia is getting it done in the red zone, however, as it is currently tops in the NFL with a 75.9% touchdown rate inside the opponents' 20-yard-line.

While he said that he will evaluate everything following the loss to Chicago, Eagles coach Nick Sirianni stated that Patullo will continue to serve as his offensive play-caller. Patullo, 44, has been on Sirianni's staff since he took over as the Eagles' coach back in 2021.

"I have confidence in the entire group," Sirianni said. "I know it will keep coming back to Kevin. If I thought it was one thing, I'd make those changes. Obviously, it's a lot of different things. I don't think it's Kevin."

Despite their offensive struggles, the Eagles will head into their Week 14 with the Chargers with an 8-4 record and in first place in the NFC East.