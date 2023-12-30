Who's Playing

Arizona Cardinals @ Philadelphia Eagles

Current Records: Arizona 3-12, Philadelphia 11-4

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: FOX

FOX Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Eagles will be playing the full four quarters on Sunday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will be playing at home against the Arizona Cardinals at 1:00 p.m. ET at Lincoln Financial Field. The Eagles will be strutting in after a win while the Cardinals will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Philadelphia had to suffer through a three-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They came out on top against the Giants by a score of 33-25 on Monday. With that win, Philadelphia brought their scoring average up to 26 points per game.

The Eagles' win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Jalen Hurts, who threw for 301 yards and a touchdown, and also punched in a touchdown on the ground. The team also got some help courtesy of D'Andre Swift, who rushed for 92 yards and a touchdown.

Special teams played a big role in the game for the Eagles, adding 15 points to the final score. All those points came courtesy of Jake Elliott: he added 12 points with four field goals, and another three kicking extra points.

Meanwhile, Arizona traveled a rocky road last season, and unfortunately for them the road hasn't gotten any smoother. They took a 27-16 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Bears on Sunday. Arizona has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Kyler Murray, who threw for 230 yards and two touchdowns. Another player making a difference was James Conner, who gained 112 total yards and a touchdown.

Even though they lost, the Cardinals played a clean game and finished the game with eight penalty yards. That's the most penalty yards they've managed all season.

Philadelphia's victory bumped their record up to 11-4. As for Arizona, their loss dropped their record down to 3-12.

Philadelphia skirted past Arizona 20-17 in their previous meeting back in October of 2022. Do the Eagles have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Cardinals turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Philadelphia is a big 10.5-point favorite against Arizona, according to the latest NFL odds.

The over/under is set at 48 points.

Series History

Philadelphia and Arizona both have 2 wins in their last 4 games.