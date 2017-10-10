Philadelphia Eagles vs. Carolina Panthers odds: Picks from red-hot expert on 7-0 run

Week 6 of the NFL season kicks off at Bank of America Stadium with one of the best "Thursday Night Football" matchups in recent memory.



In a clash of first-place teams, the 4-1 Philadelphia Eagles visit the 4-1 Carolina Panthers. The Panthers are 3.5-point favorites, up a half-point from where it opened.



The over-under, or total points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 46, up a full point from the opener.



Before you make any bets on this must-see game, you'll want to see what SportsLine handicapper Josh Nagel has to say. He has covered the wagering industry for two decades and won numerous sports handicapping contests. For insightful analysis, Nagel is unmatched.



Nagel has an unusually strong feel for these two teams. In fact, he's 7-0 the past seven times he has picked a game involving the Eagles or Panthers. That's unheard of. He's gunning for eight in a row Thursday night.



Nagel knows Carolina boasts a more impressive résumé, having just won at New England and then at Detroit. He also knows the Panthers have been hyper-efficient offensively.



Over the past two games, Cam Newton is an eye-popping 48 of 62 passing (77.4 percent) for 671 yards with seven total touchdowns against one turnover. He's averaging a ridiculous 10.9 yards per attempt in that span. He's playing like an MVP.



But that doesn't necessarily mean the Panthers cover the 3.5-point spread.



The Eagles' fourth-ranked rush defense just held Arizona to 31 yards on the ground (2.2 yards per carry) in a 34-7 blowout. And Philly's only loss came at Kansas City, the NFL's lone undefeated team. The Eagles are ranked third offensively in yards (397.8) and sixth in points (27.4).



We can tell you Nagel is leaning under for "Thursday Night Football:" This is a relatively high total for a stadium that has seen a lot of unders lately (4-1-1 past six). But what about against the spread, which he has made his name picking?



He knows there's a big x-factor that ultimately determines the point spread winner of Eagles-Panthers. And he's sharing it over at SportsLine.



So what side should you back in Eagles-Panthers on "Thursday Night Football?" Visit SportsLine now to see what major x-factor determines which side of Eagles-Panthers you need to be all over, all from the expert who has nailed his past seven picks, and find out.