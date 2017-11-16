Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys odds: Picks from expert with 4 straight Cowboys wins
R.J. White has his finger on the pulse of the Cowboys and made a strong play for Sunday night
"Sunday Night Football" features an NFC East showdown between the 8-1 Philadelphia Eagles and 5-4 Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
The Eagles are four-point favorites, up one from an open of three. The over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 48.5, up 1.5 from where it opened.
Before you make any bets on Eagles-Cowboys, you'll want to hear what SportsLine Stat Geek R.J. White has to say.
In Week 9, when Dallas hosted Kansas City as a one-point favorite, White told SportsLine readers to back America's Team without hesitation. The result? Cowboys 28, Chiefs 17 -- another easy cash.
Strikingly, it was White's fourth straight win picking for or against the Cowboys. Anyone who has followed his picks is up big, and he's SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert.
Part of his success: White has years of experience analyzing NFL statistics and trends, dating all the way back to Super Bowl XXV. He finished in the top two percent in the nation's most prestigious handicapping contest and has his pulse on NFL spreads.
Now, he's going for five winning Cowboys picks in a row on "Sunday Night Football," and he's sharing it over at SportsLine.
White expects the public to be all over the Eagles on "Sunday Night Football," for good reason. The Eagles are coming off a bye with what's been the best team in the league.
Philadelphia has won seven straight, averaging 33 points during that stretch. Philly put up 51 on the Broncos in Week 9.
But just because the Eagles have been on fire doesn't mean they cover a four-point spread, especially on the road in a divisional game.
Dallas could get back All-Pro left tackle Tyron Smith (groin, back) this week after the Falcons sacked Dak Prescott eight times last Sunday. And even if Smith sits again, expect Jason Garrett and the Cowboys' coaching staff to make adjustments to keep Prescott upright.
RB Ezekiel Elliott is serving the second game of his six-game suspension, but against the Eagles' No. 1 run defense, Zeke's absence might not be as big of a factor as it was against Atlanta.
The Eagles' defensive weakness is through the air, where they're giving up 249.4 yards per game, seventh-most in the NFL. Prescott's 16 TD passes are tied for seventh, and he's tossed multiple scores in all but three games.
In his lone start against the Eagles last season, Prescott threw for almost 300 yards and two scores, rushing for one more. The Cowboys won by six in overtime.
White is leaning toward the under, but he knows there's a critical stat no one is thinking about that ultimately determines the point spread winner for Cowboys-Eagles.
So which side should you back in Cowboys-Eagles on "Sunday Night Football?" Visit SportsLine now to see what critical stat determines which side of Cowboys-Eagles you need to be all over, all from the expert who has nailed his past four Cowboys picks, and find out.
