Who's Playing

Minnesota Vikings @ Philadelphia Eagles

Current Records: Minnesota 0-1, Philadelphia 1-0

How To Watch

When: Thursday, September 14, 2023 at 8:15 p.m. ET

Thursday, September 14, 2023 at 8:15 p.m. ET Where: Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Minnesota Vikings will head out on the road to face off against the Philadelphia Eagles at 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday at Lincoln Financial Field.

The point spread favored Minnesota on Sunday, but luck did not. They fell just short of the Buccaneers by a score of 20-17. The game was a 10-10 toss-up at halftime, but Minnesota was just barely outscored by the Buccaneers in the second half.

The Vikings' defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of QB Kirk Cousins, who threw for 344 yards and two touchdowns on 44 attempts, and WR Justin Jefferson who posted 150 receiving yards. Jefferson's longest reception was for 42 yards. RB Alexander Mattison also helped out by posting a receiving touchdown.

Even though they lost, the Vikings dominated in the air and finished the game with 344 passing yards (they're ranked second in passing yards per game overall). They absolutely dismantled their opponents in that department as the Buccaneers only passed for 173.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia had to kick off their season on the road on Sunday, but they showed no ill effects. They secured a 25-20 W over the Patriots.

The Vikings will need to dig deep on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a 7-10 record against the spread.

Minnesota will be out to turn their luck around, while Philadelphia will be hoping to grab another victory. Check back to see if the Vikings can bounce back or if the Eagles can keep them down.

Odds

Philadelphia is a big 7.5-point favorite against Minnesota, according to the latest NFL odds.





The over/under is set at 48.5 points.

Series History

Philadelphia has won 4 out of their last 6 games against Minnesota.