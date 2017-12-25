Philadelphia Eagles vs. Oakland Raiders odds: Picks from expert who's 10-4 on Eagles' games

Week 16 of the NFL ends at Lincoln Financial Field, where the 12-2 Philadelphia Eagles take on the 6-8 Oakland Raiders. The Eagles, who can clinch home field advantage throughout the playoffs with a win on Christmas night, are 10-point favorites, up two from the opener.



The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 46.5, down two from where it opened.



Two weeks ago, Hunt told SportsLine readers to take the Eagles as two-point underdogs against the Rams, saying Philly would put too much pressure on Jared Goff and company. The result: the Eagles won outright for another easy cash.



Amazingly, it improved his record to 10-4 picking for or against the Eagles since the start of last season. Anyone who has followed his advice is up big.



Hunt knows Nick Foles picked up right where Carson Wentz left off. Foles threw for 237 yards and four touchdowns last week against the Giants in a 34-29 win. Foles had a 115.8 QB rating.



Since their 24-10 clunker against the Seahawks three weeks ago, the Eagles have scored 77 points in their last two games and shown no signs of slowing down. Now they get a date with a Raiders team that's 19th in the NFL in points allowed (23.1).



But just because the Eagles have been red-hot doesn't mean they'll cover double-digit a spread on Monday night.



The Raiders may have lost their last two games, but their defense has played well as of late. They've held three of their last four opponents (Cowboys, Giants, Broncos) to 20 or fewer points.



QB Derek Carr has a TD pass in every game this season and WR Michael Crabtree is fresh off a primetime gem in which he had two touchdowns on a season-high 17 targets.

SportsLine's advanced projection model is calling for Carr to throw for almost 250 yards and two touchdowns on Monday Night Football, with Crabtree being the best bet to find the end zone.



And since Foles' breakout season in 2013, he's been average. Foles has 27 TDs and 20 INTs over that stretch, so regression could be in store for the sixth-year signal caller.

SportsLine's model is loving the Eagles' ground game on Christmas. It says Jay Ajayi, LeGarrette Blount, and Corey Clement will combine for 150 yards from scrimmage, and each has the same probability of scoring. The Eagles are No. 2 in the NFL in rushing at 140 yards per game, and Ajayi has led the team on the ground the last three games.

The Eagles have also struggled defensively the last two weeks, giving up 35 points to the Rams and 29 to the Giants.



