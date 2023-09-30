Who's Playing

Washington Commanders @ Philadelphia Eagles

Current Records: Washington 2-1, Philadelphia 3-0

How To Watch

When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Philadelphia Eagles will be playing at home against the Washington Commanders at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field. The Eagles should still be feeling good after a big win, while the Commanders will be looking to get back into the win column.

Last Monday, the Eagles didn't have too much trouble with the Buccaneers on the road as they won 25-11.

The Eagles relied on the efforts of Jalen Hurts, who threw for 277 yards and a touchdown, and D'Andre Swift, who rushed for 130 yards on only 16 carries. The Eagles also got help from A.J. Brown who showed off his sure hands for 131 receiving yards.

Meanwhile, after soaring to 35 points the game before, Washington faltered in their matchup on Sunday. They were pulverized by the Bills 37-3. The defeat only continues a disappointing trend for Washington: they've now lost three straight matchups with Buffalo.

The Eagles' win on Monday bumped their record up to 3-0. Meanwhile, The Commanders' defeat on Sunday dropped their record down to 2-1.

Looking ahead, the Eagles are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by eight points. This contest will be their third straight as the favorites (a stretch that saw them go 2-1 against the spread).

Here's a few offensive stats to keep an eye on ahead of Sunday' game: The Eagles haven't faced much difficulty moving down the field this season, having averaged 384.3 total yards per game. It's a different story for the Commanders, though, as they've been averaging only 288.7 per game. Given the Eagles' sizeable advantage in that area, the Commanders will need to limit their effectiveness. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NFL content.

Odds

Philadelphia is a big 8-point favorite against Washington, according to the latest NFL odds.

The over/under is set at 44 points.

Series History

Philadelphia has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Washington.