As the Philadelphia Eagles prepared for their trip to New Orleans to face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX, a tragedy unfolded in their backyard. On Friday afternoon, a medical jet carrying six people crashed directly into a busy street in Northeast Philadelphia near the Roosevelt Mall at rush hour.

The Learjet 55, which was bound for Springfield, Missouri, crashed shortly after taking off from Northeast Philadelphia Airport. Among the passengers was a pediatric patient from Mexico, who received treatment at Shriners Children's Philadelphia, according to CBS News. The president of Mexico confirmed Saturday morning that there were no survivors among those on the plane.

On Friday night, the Eagles released a statement on the shocking accident that shook their community:

"The Eagles organization was heartbroken to learn of the tragic loss of life earlier this evening as a result of the plane crash in Northeast Philadelphia. "We extend our condolences to the victims and loved ones they leave behind. We are grateful to the first responders for their heroic actions at the scene."

The plane crash in Philadelphia marks the second aviation disaster in the United States over the last two days. On Wednesday night, an American Airlines plane traveling from Wichita, Kansas, containing 64 passengers and crew collided midair with a Black Hawk helicopter carrying three members of the U.S. military, as the plane prepared to land at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Washington D.C. Both crafts landed in the Potomac River. There were no survivors.