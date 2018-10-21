Philadelphia vs. Carolina: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game

Halftime Recap

Philadelphia were expected to win this one, and so far that's exactly how it's playing out. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead 10-0 at halftime. They have been led by Carson Wentz, who has so far passed for 208 yards and 1 touchdown.

Game Preview

Carolina will challenge Philadelphia on the road at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. Carolina will be looking to avenge the 23-28 loss they took the last time these two teams played.

Carolina were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last Sunday, as they fell 17-23 to Washington. A silver lining for Carolina was the play of Cam Newton, who passed for 275 yards and 2 touchdowns. Newton has been a consistent playmaker for Carolina as this was the 5th good game in a row from him.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia took their contest against the Giants by a conclusive 34-13 score. The oddsmakers were on Philadelphia's side, but they didn't give the squad enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

Philadelphia's victory lifted them to 3-3 while Carolina's defeat dropped them down to 3-2. In their victory, Philadelphia relied heavily on Carson Wentz, who passed for 278 yards and 3 touchdowns. Carolina will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.