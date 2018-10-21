Philadelphia vs. Carolina: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Eagles vs. Panthers football game
Halftime Recap
Philadelphia were expected to win this one, and so far that's exactly how it's playing out. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead 10-0 at halftime. They have been led by Carson Wentz, who has so far passed for 208 yards and 1 touchdown.
Game Preview
Carolina will challenge Philadelphia on the road at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. Carolina will be looking to avenge the 23-28 loss they took the last time these two teams played.
Carolina were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last Sunday, as they fell 17-23 to Washington. A silver lining for Carolina was the play of Cam Newton, who passed for 275 yards and 2 touchdowns. Newton has been a consistent playmaker for Carolina as this was the 5th good game in a row from him.
Meanwhile, Philadelphia took their contest against the Giants by a conclusive 34-13 score. The oddsmakers were on Philadelphia's side, but they didn't give the squad enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.
Philadelphia's victory lifted them to 3-3 while Carolina's defeat dropped them down to 3-2. In their victory, Philadelphia relied heavily on Carson Wentz, who passed for 278 yards and 3 touchdowns. Carolina will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.
