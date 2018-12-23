Philadelphia vs. Houston: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Eagles vs. Texans football game
Who's Playing
Philadelphia Eagles (home) vs. Houston Texans (away)
Current records: Philadelphia 7-7-1; Houston 10-4-1
What to Know
Philadelphia and Houston will compete for holiday cheer on Sunday at 1:00 p.m..
It was all tied up at the half for Philadelphia and the Rams last week, but Philadelphia stepped up in the second half. Philadelphia walked away with a 30-23 win over the Rams.
Meanwhile, Houston had a touchdown and change to spare in a 29-22 victory over the Jets.
The contest is expected to be a close one, with Philadelphia going off at just a 2.5-point favorite. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 3-7 against the spread when favored.
Their wins bumped Philadelphia to 7-7-1 and Houston to 10-4-1. In Philadelphia's win, Wendell Smallwood rushed for 48 yards and 2 touchdowns on 10 carries and Alshon Jeffery caught 8 passes for 160 yards. We'll see if Houston have a strategy for dealing with them or if they lead their team to another successful outing.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Lincoln Financial Field, Pennsylvania
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $177.34
Prediction
The Eagles are a slight 2.5 point favorite against the Texans.
This season, Philadelphia are 5-9-0 against the spread. As for Houston, they are 6-6-2 against the spread
The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Texans as a 1.5 point favorite.
Over/Under: 46.5
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.
Watch This Game Live
-
