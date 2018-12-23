Philadelphia vs. Houston Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Eagles vs. Texans football game
After two games on the road, Philadelphia is heading back home. On Sunday they will take on Houston at 1 p.m. ET.
It was all tied up at the half for Philadelphia and the Rams last Sunday, but Philadelphia stepped up in the second half. Philadelphia took their contest against the Rams 30-23. The over/under? 53. So nice work, oddsmakers; you hit the bull's eye here.
Meanwhile, Houston were able to grind out a solid victory over the Jets, winning 29-22.
The match is expected to be a close one, with Philadelphia going off at just a 2.5-point favorite. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 3-7 against the spread when favored.
Their wins bumped Philadelphia to 7-7 and Houston to 10-4. In Philadelphia's win, Wendell Smallwood rushed for 48 yards and 2 touchdowns on 10 carries and Alshon Jeffery caught 8 passes for 160 yards. We'll see if Houston have a strategy for dealing with them or if they lead their team to another successful outing.
Watch This Game Live
-
