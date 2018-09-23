Philadelphia vs. Indianapolis: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Eagles vs. Colts football game
Who's Playing
Philadelphia Eagles (home) vs. Indianapolis Colts (away)
Current records: Philadelphia 1-1; Indianapolis 1-1
What to Know
Philadelphia will look to defend their home turf on Sunday against Indianapolis at 1:00 p.m. Philadelphia are the favorites in this one -- although they were the favorites in their last match, too, so the odds might count for a little less.
Last Sunday, Philadelphia were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap, as they fell 21-27 to Tampa Bay. Philadelphia's loss came about despite a quality game from Nick Foles, who passed for 334 yards and 1 touchdown.
Meanwhile, Indianapolis were able to grind out a solid victory over Washington, winning 21-9.
Indianapolis's win lifted them to 1-1 while Philadelphia's defeat dropped them down to 1-1. In their win, Indianapolis relied heavily on Andrew Luck, who passed for 179 yards and 2 touchdowns. Philadelphia will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Lincoln Financial Field, Pennsylvania
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Eagles are a solid 6.5 point favorite against the Colts.
Last season, Philadelphia were 13-6-0 against the spread. As for Indianapolis, they were 8-8-0 against the spread
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.
