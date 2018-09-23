Philadelphia vs. Indianapolis: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Philadelphia Eagles (home) vs. Indianapolis Colts (away)

Current records: Philadelphia 1-1; Indianapolis 1-1

What to Know

Philadelphia will look to defend their home turf on Sunday against Indianapolis at 1:00 p.m. Philadelphia are the favorites in this one -- although they were the favorites in their last match, too, so the odds might count for a little less.

Last Sunday, Philadelphia were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap, as they fell 21-27 to Tampa Bay. Philadelphia's loss came about despite a quality game from Nick Foles, who passed for 334 yards and 1 touchdown.

Meanwhile, Indianapolis were able to grind out a solid victory over Washington, winning 21-9.

Indianapolis's win lifted them to 1-1 while Philadelphia's defeat dropped them down to 1-1. In their win, Indianapolis relied heavily on Andrew Luck, who passed for 179 yards and 2 touchdowns. Philadelphia will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday at 1:00 PM ET Where: Lincoln Financial Field, Pennsylvania

Lincoln Financial Field, Pennsylvania TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Eagles are a solid 6.5 point favorite against the Colts.

Last season, Philadelphia were 13-6-0 against the spread. As for Indianapolis, they were 8-8-0 against the spread

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.