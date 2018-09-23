Philadelphia vs. Indianapolis: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game

Live scores, highlights and updates from the Eagles vs. Colts football game

USATSI

Philadelphia will look to defend its home turf on Sunday against Indianapolis at 1:00 p.m. Philadelphia is the favorite in this one -- although they were the favorites in their last match, too, so the odds might count for a little less.

Last Sunday, Philadelphia were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap, as they fell 21-27 to Tampa Bay. Philadelphia's loss came about despite a quality game from Nick Foles, who passed for 334 yards and 1 touchdown.

Meanwhile, Indianapolis were able to grind out a solid victory over Washington, winning 21-9.

Indianapolis's win lifted them to 1-1 while Philadelphia's defeat dropped them down to 1-1. In their win, Indianapolis relied heavily on Andrew Luck, who passed for 179 yards and 2 touchdowns. Philadelphia will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.

Watch This Game Live
Stream the whole football season on fuboTV. Watch Now
Our Latest Stories