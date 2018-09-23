Philadelphia vs. Indianapolis: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game

Philadelphia will look to defend its home turf on Sunday against Indianapolis at 1:00 p.m. Philadelphia is the favorite in this one -- although they were the favorites in their last match, too, so the odds might count for a little less.

Last Sunday, Philadelphia were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap, as they fell 21-27 to Tampa Bay. Philadelphia's loss came about despite a quality game from Nick Foles, who passed for 334 yards and 1 touchdown.

Meanwhile, Indianapolis were able to grind out a solid victory over Washington, winning 21-9.

Indianapolis's win lifted them to 1-1 while Philadelphia's defeat dropped them down to 1-1. In their win, Indianapolis relied heavily on Andrew Luck, who passed for 179 yards and 2 touchdowns. Philadelphia will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.