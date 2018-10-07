Philadelphia vs. Minnesota Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Eagles vs. Vikings football game
On Sunday Philadelphia take on Minnesota at 4:25 p.m. Philadelphia is the favorites in this one -- although they were the favorites in their last matchup, too, so the odds might count for a little less.
Philadelphia fought the good fight in their overtime contest last Sunday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell just short of Tennessee by a score of 26-23. Philadelphia got a solid performance out of Carson Wentz, who passed for 348 yards and 2 touchdowns; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.
Minnesota came within a touchdown against the Rams but wound up with a 38-31 loss. This makes it the second defeat in a row for Minnesota.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. With a combined 941 yards in their previous games, we can expect a fast-paced match.
