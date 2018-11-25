Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Giants: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NFL start time
How to watch Eagles vs. Giants football game
Who's Playing
Philadelphia Eagles (home) vs. New York Giants (away)
Current records: Philadelphia 4-6-1; N.Y. Giants 3-7-1
What to Know
The Giants will challenge Philadelphia on the road at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. The odds don't look promising for the Giants, but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.
Last Sunday, the Giants came out on top in a nail-biter against Tampa Bay, sneaking past 38-35. Saquon Barkley, who rushed for 142 yards and 2 touchdowns on 27 carries, was a major factor in the Giants's success.
Meanwhile, it never fun to lose, and it even less fun to lose 7-48, which was the final score in Philadelphia's tilt against New Orleans. Philadelphia were down by 7-38 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.
The Giants's win lifted them to 3-7-1 while Philadelphia's defeat dropped them down to 4-6-1. The Giants caused 4 turnovers against Tampa Bay, so Philadelphia will need to take especially good care of the ball.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Lincoln Financial Field, Pennsylvania
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $101.70
Prediction
The Eagles are a solid 4.5 point favorite against the Giants.
This season, Philadelphia are 3-7-0 against the spread. As for N.Y. Giants, they are 4-5-1 against the spread
Bettors have moved against the Eagles slightly, as the game opened with the Eagles as a 6 point favorite.
Series History
Philadelphia have won 6 out of their last 7 games against N.Y. Giants.
- 2018 - New York Giants 13 vs. Philadelphia Eagles 34
- 2017 - New York Giants 29 vs. Philadelphia Eagles 34
- 2017 - Philadelphia Eagles 27 vs. New York Giants 24
- 2016 - Philadelphia Eagles 24 vs. New York Giants 19
- 2016 - New York Giants 28 vs. Philadelphia Eagles 23
- 2015 - New York Giants 30 vs. Philadelphia Eagles 35
- 2015 - Philadelphia Eagles 27 vs. New York Giants 7
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
49ers release Foster after arrest
Foster allegedly pushed and slapped a woman at the team hotel on Saturday
-
Prisco's Week 12 Picks: Giants stun PHI
Prisco reveals his NFL picks for Week 12, including the Giants getting their third-straight...
-
Injuries: Mariota good, Green doubtful
Plus more on the final injury reports for Week 12
-
Expert picks for every Week 12 game
Find out everything you need to know about how Week 12 in the NFL will go right here
-
Mock: Chiefs grab DT, Rams pick CB
The shootout was fun to watch, but the Chiefs and Rams want to plug some holes on defense
-
Tips: Don't overrate traveling east
Get ready for football with everything you need to know about the Week 12 slate