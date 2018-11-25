Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Giants: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NFL start time

How to watch Eagles vs. Giants football game

Who's Playing

Philadelphia Eagles (home) vs. New York Giants (away)

Current records: Philadelphia 4-6-1; N.Y. Giants 3-7-1

What to Know

The Giants will challenge Philadelphia on the road at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. The odds don't look promising for the Giants, but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.

Last Sunday, the Giants came out on top in a nail-biter against Tampa Bay, sneaking past 38-35. Saquon Barkley, who rushed for 142 yards and 2 touchdowns on 27 carries, was a major factor in the Giants's success.

Meanwhile, it never fun to lose, and it even less fun to lose 7-48, which was the final score in Philadelphia's tilt against New Orleans. Philadelphia were down by 7-38 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

The Giants's win lifted them to 3-7-1 while Philadelphia's defeat dropped them down to 4-6-1. The Giants caused 4 turnovers against Tampa Bay, so Philadelphia will need to take especially good care of the ball.

How To Watch

  • When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Lincoln Financial Field, Pennsylvania
  • TV: FOX
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Ticket Cost: $101.70

Prediction

The Eagles are a solid 4.5 point favorite against the Giants.

This season, Philadelphia are 3-7-0 against the spread. As for N.Y. Giants, they are 4-5-1 against the spread

Bettors have moved against the Eagles slightly, as the game opened with the Eagles as a 6 point favorite.

Series History

Philadelphia have won 6 out of their last 7 games against N.Y. Giants.

  • 2018 - New York Giants 13 vs. Philadelphia Eagles 34
  • 2017 - New York Giants 29 vs. Philadelphia Eagles 34
  • 2017 - Philadelphia Eagles 27 vs. New York Giants 24
  • 2016 - Philadelphia Eagles 24 vs. New York Giants 19
  • 2016 - New York Giants 28 vs. Philadelphia Eagles 23
  • 2015 - New York Giants 30 vs. Philadelphia Eagles 35
  • 2015 - Philadelphia Eagles 27 vs. New York Giants 7
