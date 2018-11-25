Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Giants: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NFL start time

Who's Playing

Philadelphia Eagles (home) vs. New York Giants (away)

Current records: Philadelphia 4-6-1; N.Y. Giants 3-7-1

What to Know

The Giants will challenge Philadelphia on the road at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. The odds don't look promising for the Giants, but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.

Last Sunday, the Giants came out on top in a nail-biter against Tampa Bay, sneaking past 38-35. Saquon Barkley, who rushed for 142 yards and 2 touchdowns on 27 carries, was a major factor in the Giants's success.

Meanwhile, it never fun to lose, and it even less fun to lose 7-48, which was the final score in Philadelphia's tilt against New Orleans. Philadelphia were down by 7-38 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

The Giants's win lifted them to 3-7-1 while Philadelphia's defeat dropped them down to 4-6-1. The Giants caused 4 turnovers against Tampa Bay, so Philadelphia will need to take especially good care of the ball.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday at 1:00 PM ET Where: Lincoln Financial Field, Pennsylvania

Lincoln Financial Field, Pennsylvania TV: FOX

Prediction

The Eagles are a solid 4.5 point favorite against the Giants.

This season, Philadelphia are 3-7-0 against the spread. As for N.Y. Giants, they are 4-5-1 against the spread

Bettors have moved against the Eagles slightly, as the game opened with the Eagles as a 6 point favorite.

Series History

Philadelphia have won 6 out of their last 7 games against N.Y. Giants.