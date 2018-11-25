Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Giants Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Eagles vs. Giants football game
1st Quarter Recap
The point spread is against the Giants, but thus far the points are on their side. They have jumped out to a quick 9-0 lead against Philadelphia. The Giants have been led by Saquon Barkley, who has so far picked up 39 yards on the ground on 7 carries and snatched 1 receiving TD.
The Giants entered this one on back-to-back wins and are looking to make it three in a row. We'll see if the team's good luck continues in the second half.
Game Preview
The Giants will challenge Philadelphia on the road at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. The odds don't look promising for the Giants, but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.
It was a close one, but last week the Giants sidestepped Tampa Bay for a 38-35 win. Saquon Barkley was the offensive standout of the match for the Giants, as he rushed for 142 yards and 2 touchdowns on 27 carries.
Meanwhile, it never fun to lose, and it even less fun to lose 7-48, which was the final score in Philadelphia's tilt against New Orleans. Philadelphia were down by 7-38 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.
The Giants's victory lifted them to 3-7 while Philadelphia's defeat dropped them down to 4-6. The Giants caused 4 turnovers against Tampa Bay, so Philadelphia will need to take especially good care of the ball.
