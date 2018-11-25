Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Giants updates: Live NFL game scores, results for Sunday

Halftime Recap

The point spread is against the Giants, but thus far the points are on their side. They have emerged as the frontrunner at halftime and are ahead of Philadelphia 19-11. Saquon Barkley has led the way so far for the Giants, as he has rushed for 94 yards and 1 touchdown on 9 carries.

The Giants entered this one on back-to-back wins and are looking to make it three in a row. We'll see if the team's good luck continues in the second half.

Game Preview

The Giants will challenge Philadelphia on the road at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. The odds don't look promising for the Giants, but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.

It was a close one, but last week the Giants sidestepped Tampa Bay for a 38-35 win. Saquon Barkley was the offensive standout of the match for the Giants, as he rushed for 142 yards and 2 touchdowns on 27 carries.

Meanwhile, it never fun to lose, and it even less fun to lose 7-48, which was the final score in Philadelphia's tilt against New Orleans. Philadelphia were down by 7-38 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

The Giants's victory lifted them to 3-7 while Philadelphia's defeat dropped them down to 4-6. The Giants caused 4 turnovers against Tampa Bay, so Philadelphia will need to take especially good care of the ball.