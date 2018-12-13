Philip Rivers and the Chargers continue to get overlooked during impressive season

There are currently two Super Bowl contenders in the AFC West. The Chiefs, with MVP front runner Patrick Mahomes, have been turning heads this season, most recently after a magical win over the Ravens. However, just beneath them in the standings, the Los Angeles Chargers have been making waves. With a win on Thursday, they could tie the Chiefs atop the AFC West -- and Philip Rivers could deservedly get his name dropped in MVP conversations.

The problem for the Chargers is twofold: They're the second-most interesting team in their division and the second-most interesting team in Los Angeles. The Rams are still 11-2, and they've earned their place at the table regarding Super Bowl talks. The Chargers, however, are 10-3 and definitely deserve to be in the conversation. Rivers is having one of the best seasons of his career (which has also been overshadowed since Drew Brees has gotten a lot of MVP talk), and the Chargers could well be contenders.

On Thursday's "Off the Bench" podcast, Danny Kanell and Raja Bell preview Chiefs vs. Chargers (8:20 p.m. ET available on fuboTV), and they talk about how Rivers and the Chargers aren't getting their due. Any other year, this team would dominate the headlines. But the Chiefs, Rams and Brees have created a perfect storm to bury their headlines.

