Philip Rivers 'disappointed' in his play during his last game vs. Raiders in the Coliseum

Every home game the Oakland Raiders play this year is going to have extra meaning, as this team is playing out its last season in Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. Now known as RingCentral Coliseum, the multi-purpose stadium has been the Raiders' home for decades, and the players want to do something special for the loyal fans of Oakland before the team takes off for Las Vegas.

It's not just the Raiders who can feel this special energy from the fans during games, it's also opponents. Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers was well aware he was playing in his last game in the Coliseum on Thursday night, and he wanted to register just one more win in the stadium he had been coming to since 2004.

Unfortunately, Rivers had one of his worst outings of the season, and passed for 207 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions in the 26-24 loss.

"It was obviously not the way you wanted to end your time coming here," Rivers said, via The San Francisco Chronicle. "It was one of the last-standing, last few active old-school NFL stadiums, kind of one of the originals.

"The atmosphere tonight was awesome. Just disappointed we didn't play better and find a way to win."

Rivers has historically been great against the Raiders, and now has 47 career passing touchdowns vs. Oakland. Rivers also knows a little bit about what it's like to play out a final season in a stadium that you have called home for years. He spent his first 13 years in San Diego before the Chargers picked up and took off to Los Angeles, so he understands what the Raiders are currently going through.

With their win on Thursday, the Raiders now have a great chance to make the playoffs, which would be great for fans in their final season in Oakland. The Raiders have one of the easiest schedules in the NFL moving forward, as their remaining opponents have a combined record of 22-40. As for the 4-6 Chargers, they now have no room for error if they want to make the postseason.