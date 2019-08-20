Philip Rivers explains why Tom Brady might not be the greatest quarterback of all time

Tom Brady has won more Super Bowls than any player in NFL history, but that doesn't necessarily make him the best quarterback of all time, and New England Patriots fans, before you grill me for saying that Brady's not the best, I would just like you to know that's not my hot take -- that take is from Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers.

During a recent interview on The Dan Patrick Show, Rivers was asked if he thought Brady was the greatest quarterback to ever play the game, and let's just say the GOAT debate isn't an open and shut case for him. The reason Rivers isn't ready to crown Brady as the best ever is because he doesn't think the number of Super Bowls a quarterback has won should be the main factor in whether or not someone is crowned the GOAT.

To make his point, Rivers brought up the end of Super Bowl XLIX.

"I remember thinking when the Patriots beat the Seahawks, when they had that interception against the Seahawks down [on the goal line] and that gave them what, their [fourth] championship?" Rivers said. "You know everyone said, 'Well, he's now the greatest of all time.' And I thought to myself, I already thought he was already one of [the greatest] -- I mean, how do you ever decide that? It's like the old Michael Jordan [debate], right? We could talk about that forever, too -- but I already thought he was already one of the greatest of all-time, but because they intercepted the pass, he's now the greatest of all time? What if the Seahawks were to run it in? And the Seahawks were to have won? Brady would have just played the exact same game. He didn't do anything different, you know?"

The Patriots have played in some crazy Super Bowls and although Brady is 6-3, he could just as easily be 3-6.

"It is funny how that works, so I don't look at that [Super Bowl wins]," Rivers said.

If you're wondering who Rivers considers to be in the GOAT conversation, he didn't really offer any other names, except for one: Dan Marino.

"That's why I always think Marino is right there in the mix, too," Rivers said. "All these guys. You can't just go off that [Super Bowl wins]. I don't think that you can. Not in this sport, especially."

Basically, Rivers is saying that Brady is definitely in the conversation as the greatest quarterback ever, but he's not necessarily at the top of the list. Oh, and just in case you're wondering, Rivers doesn't think he's better than Brady.

"No, I don't think I can say that," Rivers said. "A Brady-led team versus a Rivers-led team, we're [winless]. That's just tells you a little bit head-to-head."

Rivers is 0-5 against Brady.

The one thing that's interesting about Rivers' take is that he knows way more about being an NFL quarterback than almost anyone alive, which means his opinion definitely carries some weight. If Rivers doesn't think Brady is necessarily the GOAT, it would be fascinating to find out if any other NFL quarterbacks feel the same way.