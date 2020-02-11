Philip Rivers gives timetable for how much longer he plans on playing, addresses Chargers departure

Philip Rivers' days as a member of the Los Angeles Chargers are no more after the franchise announced they'll be parting ways with the quarterback who has been under center for them for the past 16 seasons. While Rivers may not be sporting the powder blues anymore, he's not ready to hang up his cleats entirely.

"I do feel I have some emotional fire and passion still left," Rivers told Sam Farmer of the Los Angeles Times following the Chargers announcement. "I know I have the passion for the game that I think is going to last my lifetime. And I think I have the ability left to go play at a high level."

As for where Rivers may suit up next season, there are a number of options at his disposal (and SportsLine breaks down the odds-on favorites). He recently moved his family to Florida and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been the club that he's been linked to the most, so that could make some sense from a logistical standpoint to remain close to home. The Indianapolis Colts have been another club possibly linked to Rivers due to his relationship with head coach Frank Reich. Whichever teams bring him in, however, should know that this will be a relatively quick fling.

"I can say for certain that if I'm playing, it's a two-year maximum," Rivers said. "Whoever the suitors are, I think that would be their hope as well. Because you never know how it goes. Shoot, if we stink it up after one year, I'm probably done. If we play really good, they'll probably want to go again."

The 38-year-old completed 66% of his passes in 2019 for 4,615 yards, 23 touchdowns and 20 interceptions. His Chargers went 5-11 on the year, which included and abysmal 0-6 record in the AFC West. While that's hardly all on Rivers, the veteran quarterback also is well aware that he'll need to refine his skills for wherever he plays in 2020.

"Some people might disagree that I can still play," he said. "But I would say I definitely can do it. I cleaned up a few of those other things, and if I'm playing consistently, I can still do it physically."

Rivers started 224 consecutive regular season games for Chargers, which is the second most for a quarterback in NFL history. He was never able to bring a Lombardi Trophy to San Diego/Los Angeles, but he is unquestionably one of the greatest players to ever put on a Chargers uniform, which makes this departure even more raw for him.

"I'm feeling a wide range of emotions, from sad to reflective to thankful," he said. "The underlying one is thankful."

NFL free agency officially begins on March 18 and it likely won't be too long after that before we figure out where Rivers' next chapter in his NFL career will take place.