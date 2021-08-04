Training camp for the Indianapolis Colts has been a complete nightmare so far, as two of their most important players suffered the same exact injury which will reportedly cause them to miss some time in the regular season. Quarterback Carson Wentz and offensive guard Quenton Nelson suffered foot injuries which require surgery, and they both are expected to miss between five to 12 weeks.

While the loss of Nelson is huge, the quarterback is the most important position in football and needs to be addressed. The Colts reportedly have no plans to pursue veteran signal-callers via trade, but what about bringing back a familiar face? It's something many are thinking could become a reality after Philip Rivers' most recent comments.

On Tuesday, Sam Farmer of the Los Angeles Times spent part of the day with Rivers, who is the new head coach at St. Michael Catholic High School in Fairhope, Alabama. The now-retired quarterback is less than seven months removed from leading the Colts into battle against the Buffalo Bills in the postseason, and despite having turned 39 in December, Rivers told Farmer he's not ruling out an NFL comeback just yet.

"I'm not quite there," said Rivers. "I'm getting back there. I wouldn't have made weight if I had to report last week, that's for sure. But I am getting back into the lifting and running, and shoot, I occasionally throw a ball around out here in this heat. It's not too hard to get a good lather going."

Rivers isn't necessarily claiming he's back on the market, but he is admitting that he's not exactly done with playing football yet. He's simply going to "stay ready."

"I want to make sure I'm very clear: I'm not predicting I will play in December or January, for that matter," said Rivers. "One, you've got to have somebody who wants you, and two, it's got to be right.

"But I have not completely ruled that out."

Rivers played 16 seasons with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers before signing with the Colts for 2020. The change of scenery was a beneficial one, as the nine-time Pro Bowler went 11-5 as the starter and threw for 4,169 yards, 24 touchdowns, 11 interceptions and led the Colts back to the postseason. With Wentz apparently going to miss some time, it would make sense if the Colts reached out to their former signal-caller to see if they can work out a deal. As for the Cardinals of St. Michael Catholic, it appears you could be in danger of losing your new head coach for a bit.