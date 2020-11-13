Philip Rivers not only got his Colts the win on Thursday night to move Indy atop the AFC South standings, but the veteran quarterback also made some history in the process. In the first quarter of that eventual 34-17 win over the Tennessee Titans, Rivers completed an 11-yard pass to Jonathan Taylor that moved him to No. 5 overall on the NFL's all-time passing yards list. The veteran quarterback leaped over Dolphins legend Dan Marino as he broke into the top-five, which was especially meaningful for Rivers, who had a poster of Marino in his room as a boy.

"It's special, it's special," Rivers said of passing Marino, via NFL.com. "Those guys up there on that list, I don't know that I'm in their category and that's OK, but Dan Marino was on my wall. He was a poster on my wall as a young boy in Decatur and Athens, Alabama, so it's special.

"Thankful that I've been able to play long enough. Thankful that I've been healthy enough to play over 230 in a row now and watching Dan Marino, meeting Dan Marino at the Senior Bowl, playing against his teams, it's all special. It's all just special and thankful that here, at 38, I'm still getting out here and competing and playing the game I love."

This isn't the first time this season that Rivers has passed Marino on an all-time list as the Colts quarterback also leaped over him back in Week 3, surpassing his career completions mark of 4,967. Currently, Rivers now sits in the No. 5 spot in both completions and passing yards, surpassing Marino in both categories. Earlier this year, Rivers also reached another milestone, becoming just the sixth player in NFL history to reach 400 career touchdown passing. That put him in the company of Drew Brees, Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Brett Favre, and Marino.

As it relates to the passing yards list, Rivers currently has 61,666 passing yards after throwing for 308 yards in the victory over Tennessee. With Marino now in the rearview mirror, Rivers is now only looking up to Favre (71,838 yards), Peyton Manning (71,940), Brady (76,969 yards), and the all-time leader in Brees (79,536 yards).