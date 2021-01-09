After a sour end to his time with the Chargers, Philip Rivers proved in 2020 that he still has some gas left in the tank. During his first season with the Colts, Rivers led the Indianapolis to an 11-5 record and a playoff appearance. He threw for 309 yards and two touchdowns passes in the Colts' 27-24 loss to the Bills in Saturday's wild-card game.

Frank Reich said following Saturday's loss that he wants the 39-year-old Rivers back for the 2021 season. Rivers, however, said that he has not made a decision on his future. Rivers will either play an 18th NFL season or he will begin his career as a high school head coach.

"If it's God's will that I'm in Indy with the Colts next year, then I'll be here," Rivers said, via Zak Keefer of The Athletic. "If not, I'll be on the sideline with a ballcap on my head, coaching football."

Philip Rivers IND • QB • 17 CMP% 68.0 YDs 4169 TD 24 INT 11 YD/Att 7.68 View Profile

Rivers was emotional during his postgame press conference. He called the 2020 Colts "a special team to be a part of." He acknowledged that part of his emotion was the fact that he does not know whether or not Saturday was his final game.

"Your 17th year, you're about to be 40 and you're not sure if it's the last time you're walking up the tunnel," Rivers said, via George Bremer of The Herald Bulletin "To develop the bond that we had, it's pretty special. ... We just believed it was the year."

Rivers also lamented over Saturday's missed opportunities. Ahead 10-7, the Colts failed to score from the Bills' 1-yard line near the end of the first half. The Bills' offense quickly scored the go-ahead touchdown just before intermission. On their first possession of the second half, the Colts moved 60 yards on 14 plays before Rodrigo Blankenship's 33-yard field goal attempt hit the right upright.

"We weren't outmatched. That's for sure," Rivers said. "We went up and down the field. We just didn't do the little things."

Rivers was right. The Colts' offense gained five more first downs than the Bills, picked up seven more third-down conversions and piled up 75 more yards. The Colts were just 2-of-5 in the red zone, while Buffalo's offense, led by Josh Allen, capitalized on both of its red zone opportunities. Down 24-10 in the first quarter, Rivers' touchdown passes to Zach Pascal and Jack Doyle cut the Colts' deficit to three points. But the Colts' comeback ultimately came up short, with Rivers' last-second Hail Mary pass falling short of the end zone.

While he has not decided on his future, it is clear that the Colts want him back behind center for at least one more year.

"Seventeen years, never won one, and he's putting everything on the line," linebacker Darius Leonard said, via Jim Ayello of the Indianapolis Star. "Playing through pain. Giving us everything. ... For us not to give him one this year, man, it sucks."