Phillip Dorsett to sign with Seahawks after playing three seasons with Patriots, per report

Phillip Dorsett is signing a one-year deal with the Seahawks, according to ESPN's Josina Anderson.

The 29th overall pick in the 2015 draft, the 27-year-old receiver spent his first two seasons with the Colts before he was traded to New England in exchange for quarterback Jacoby Brissett just before the start of the 2017 season. In three seasons with the Patriots, Dorsett caught 73 passes for 881 yards and eight touchdowns while averaging 12.1 yards per reception. Last season, he caught a career-high five touchdown passes while averaging 13.7 yards per catch, the second highest average of his career.

Dorsett played a key role in the Patriots' Super Bowl run during the 2018 postseason. He caught four passes, including a 15-yard touchdown reception in New England's divisional round playoff win over the Chargers. His 29-yard touchdown catch the next week helped the Patriots defeat the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. Dorsett won his first ring two weeks later when the Patriots defeated the Rams in Super Bowl LIII.

In Seattle, Dorsett will have the opportunity to play with another franchise quarterback in Russell Wilson, who enjoyed arguably his finest season in 2019 while helping propel the Seahawks to the second round of the playoffs. Wilson, who was in the middle of the MVP conversation throughout the season, ultimately ran out of weapons, as the Seahawks suffered season-ending injuries to tight end Will Dissly and running backs Chris Carson and Rashaad Penny as the year progressed. Seattle also lost receiver Josh Gordon to a season-ending suspension in December.

Dorsett will join a Seahawks receiving corps that's led by Tyler Lockett and D.K. Metcalf. Lockett led Seattle with 82 receptions for 1,057 yards and eight touchdowns last season, while Metcalf, a rookie last season, was second on the team with 58 receptions for 900 yards and seven touchdowns.