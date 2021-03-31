Former Denver Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay found a new NFL home this offseason, as he signed a one-year deal worth $3.25 million with the Houston Texans. Lindsay spent the past two seasons in Denver with quarterback Drew Lock -- two seasons which have been full of highs and lows that have many questioning if Lock is a legitimate starter in this league. On Wednesday, Lindsay hopped on Sirius XM to discuss his offseason and his future with the Texans, and he was also asked about his former teammate in Lock, and what the Broncos quarterback needs to do to get back on track.

"Drew holds his own future. Things have been set in place for him to be successful," Lindsay said, via Mike Klis of 9News. "He has to take advantage of it. ... He needs to continue to develop, that's on him. He's in a battle between him and him. Nobody else. They're going to have a fantastic defense. (Vic) Fangio does a fantastic job with that. But for Drew it's 'What did I not do last year that I need to do this year that's going to put me on another level.' He has the capability of doing that."

Lock was inserted into the starting lineup in Week 13 of last season, and the rookie went 4-1 in his first five starts. He completed 64.1 percent of his passes for 1,020 yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions, and gave the Broncos plenty to be excited about for the future. Unfortunately, Lock experienced a sophomore slump in 2020, as he completed 57.3 percent of his passes for 2,933 yards with 16 touchdowns and 15 interceptions in 13 games played. He went just 4-9 as the starter.

Now, the Broncos are once again considering the quarterback position, and whether Lock is truly the franchise player they hoped he would be. Lindsay says that Lock is eager to prove himself to the rest of the league, but that success will come with him buckling down and finding himself.

"He's hungry," Lindsay said about Lock, via Klis. "He's hearing all this backlash and all this stuff. But for Drew it's not about what everybody else says, it's between him and him. If he can look in the mirror and find himself, he's going to have a great career going forward."