Philly skyscraper pokes fun at Cody Parkey field goal with 'Doink!' graphics

By now, most people have accepted that the Chicago Bears' season-ending field-goal miss by Cody Parkey was actually a blocked kick.

That doesn't mean a certain Philadelphia business is done poking fun at the way the Bears blew a chance to end the Eagles' season, however.

As fans on Twitter and NBC Sports Philadelphia have documented, the PECO Building in Center City has been displaying an animated graphic high above the Philly skyline, and it proudly depicts a ball bouncing twice off a goalpost, complete with a "Doink!" in bright lights.

That's right, the PECO Building is showing an animation of the famous blocked kick. pic.twitter.com/UiicTFvhYA — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) January 8, 2019

The most creative part is probably how the animation ends, with PECO, an electric company, using the joke to proclaim their own business: "At PECO, reliability matters!"

According to PhillyVoice's Michael Tanenbaum, this isn't the first time the PECO Building has gotten bold with its graphics.

PECO has historically used its crown lights to support Philadelphia sports teams, but notably decided not to do so before the Eagles beat the Minnesota Vikings in last year's NFC Championship Game. Such displays hadn't boded well for Philly teams ahead of the first Eagles-Patriots Super Bowl in 2005, or the Phillies second World Series bid in 2009.

The actual Eagles, meanwhile, have offered well wishes to Parkey, who went to a Pro Bowl playing for Philadelphia in 2014 but made a habit of bouncing kicks off the uprights this season. Current Eagles kicker Jake Elliott, in fact, posted a tribute to his fellow special teamer on Twitter this week, calling Parkey "a stand-up guy" and "heck of a kicker" who showed how to "handle adversity like a pro."