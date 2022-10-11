Tensions boiled over after the Las Vegas Raiders' gut-wrenching 30-29 loss vs. the rival Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night, as Raiders star wideout Davante Adams shoved a photographer to the ground while making his way to the stadium tunnel following the conclusion of the game.

According to NFL Media, Adams is facing discipline from the NFL -- and potentially a suspension. On Tuesday, NFL Media reported that the man who was shoved filed a police report with the Kansas City Police Department.

"Narrative: The victim is a photographer at the Chiefs/Raiders game. At the end of the game, he was pushed to the ground causing injury. He made arrangements for private transport to the hospital for treatment at which time he called police. The injuries are preliminarily thought to be non-life threatening. The incident will be investigated by our Assault Unit detectives, upon completion they will coordinate with the applicable city or state prosecutor to determine any applicable charges."

Adams caught three passes for 124 yards and two touchdowns in the loss that dropped the Raiders to 1-4 on the year. In the locker room, Adams issued a verbal apology, and one via Twitter, after the incident went viral.

"Sorry to the guy I pushed over after the game," Adams tweeted. "Obviously very frustrated at the way the game ended and when he ran in front of me as I exited that was my reaction and I felt horrible immediately. Thats not me..MY APOLOGIES man hope you see this."

Adams and fellow Raiders wideout Hunter Renfrow collided in the secondary during the failed fourth-and-1 conversion late in the fourth quarter that ultimately put the game on ice. Adams was seen throwing his helmet down on the sideline after the play.