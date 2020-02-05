Photos and videos of the Chiefs championship parade as Kansas City celebrates first Super Bowl win in 50 years
A look into all the excitement from the Chiefs' victory parade
The Kansas City Chiefs are continuing their celebrations with the event Chiefs Kingdom has been waiting 50 years for: The parade. The championship parade allows fans to party with the team, even if they were not able to make it to the big game and always brings unforgettable moments and wild videos.
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the rest of the bunch are still on a high following their 31-20 comeback win over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV and have been non-stop celebrating since the first pieces of confetti fell at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.
Travis Kelce kicked off the wild celebrations earlier this week by turning the Lombardi Trophy into a beer luge, Mahomes paid a visit to Disney World and coach Andy Reid celebrated his long-awaited first big win with a cheeseburger.
On Wednesday, the team boarded up double-decker buses and headed to the streets of downtown Kansas City, Missouri, to greet fans who waited hours in the cold and the snow to catch a glimpse at their champs. The parade started off with a car chase, but things to be going a lot smoother since then.
Here are some of the sights and sounds out of Kansas City:
Fans flooded in early this morning decked out in red and yellow.
This fan is living in 2050.
According to Weather.com, the high for Wednesday was 29 degrees, so fans needed to bundle up or get creative in order to stay warm.
As the fans were getting ready, the players were getting ready as well.
What is a championship parade without a "We Are the Champions" sing-a-long?
If you've ever wondered what the view from the team buses during a championship parade looked like, look no further.
The players have exited the vehicles and the dance moves have come out.
Mahomes, the season is over, no need to keep showing off that arm.
League MVP: CHECK
Super Bowl MVP: CHECK
Beer chugging MVP: Tied with Kelce but still, CHECK
Mahomes and Kelce are a dynamic duo on the field and a dynamic dancing duo as well.
This is the moment the fans have all been waiting for.
Reid has been waiting for this moment for a long time.
Athletes, they're just like us.
Safe to say Kelce is having a good time.
