Pick 6 Podcast: Imagining what the 2018 Seahawks roster will look like post LOB

The Seattle Seahawks are dead as we know them, having decided to shutter the a large portion of the Legion of Boom, shipping Michael Bennett to the Eagles in a trade and likely releasing Richard Sherman at some point on Friday afternoon (this podcast was recorded Thursday).

Cliff Avril and Kam Chancellor are not likely to play for Seattle again in 2018 based on Pete Carroll's previous comments. The coaching staff will be completely different next year. This is a wholesale reboot for a team who dominated the NFL defensively for nearly a decade.

So what will the Seattle Seahawks look like? GREAT QUESTION. Fortunately, CBS Sports NFL Writer Ryan Wilson hopped on the Pick Six Podcast to break it down with me as well as talk about Le'Veon Bell's contract status and some breaking pizza news.

You can listen to the full show below and subscribe to the podcast above, but here are some highlights:

Le'Veon is up a creek in terms of his contract because he's not going to get more on the open market, why he should sign now

We discuss how much we'd be willing to pay to see Jerry Jones hand Roger Goodell a giant $2 million Publisher's Clearing House style check.

Should Peyton Manning get $10 million to call one night of football a week?

The Seahawks are building around Russell Wilson, but there could be some problems with that out of the gate (namely the offensive line).

The Seahawks won't be the L.O.B. moving forward but they might actually be better defensively than people think.

What Seattle will look like and whether they can hang with the 49ers and Rams

How Seattle managed to beat an entire cycle of divisional rivals during its incredible run

Whether the Seahawks qualify as a dynasty or not.

