Pick 6 Podcast: Why Browns 'absolutely' got better in trades, NFL free agency preview

Free agency does not technically begin until the new NFL league year (Wednesday, March 14, 4 p.m. ET) but the action is already starting to fly in at a fast and furious nature. The Browns made a flurry of moves heading into the weekend, acquiring Tyrod Taylor and Jarvis Landry in an effort to become competitive for the 2018 season.

Things won't slow down this week either, with the legal tampering period kicking off Monday, March 12 at noon ET. To hash out all the action from the trades and to break down free agency, Jason La Canfora and I fired up the podcast machine on a Sunday and talked about the Browns, who La Canfora thinks "absolutely" got better with these trades.

"Absolutely -- they're not going to go winless this year," La Canfora said. "They're going to go from a team that turned the ball over the most on offense, to a team that will turn it over among the least, unless there's some kind of run of fumbleitis there, because Tyrod Taylor does not turn it over. I'm a Tyrod Taylor guy. I think you can do a heck of a lot worse than Tyrod Taylor. Jarvis Landry -- they're overpaying him some, but they've got more money than God to spend and cap space, and I don't think they're done adding wide receivers either. And if they do add another high-end wide receiver, I think it could be the end of the Josh Gordon experiment as well."

As I noted on the show, there are some serious parallels to the Chiefs when it comes to the moves John Dorsey is making in Cleveland. He just used early round draft capital to acquire an athletic, veteran quarterback who specializes in not turning the ball over and is a better deep ball passer than most people realize. Tyrod Taylor, meet Alex Smith.

And in both spots Dorsey also locked down a former LSU wide receiver with varying levels of production that no one can agree on. Jarvis Landry, meet Dwayne Bowe. Fortunately for Dorsey, the 2018 NFL Draft is much better than the 2013 NFL Draft. And he has two picks in the top five.

It might not be the end of the big, bold moves in Cleveland either.

"I don't think they're done getting rid of draft picks either. If they do add another wide receiver, then Corey Coleman is somebody who could be out of there. Or even if they don't, Corey Coleman could be out of there as well. John Dorsey -- you win one game in two years, you should be bracing for a lot of change.

"By and large I like what he's doing."

JLC and I also dive in on free agency ahead of the legal tampering period, breaking down where we think Kirk Cousins will sign, what's the latest in the free agency quarterback market (19:45), whether Drew Brees will actually find a market with other teams (23:00), which two free agency running backs could land a bigger contract than you think (28:50), what Allen Robinson and Sammy Watkins can ultimately expect to make on the market (32:15) and then we break down the full slate of defensive free agents, including a surprising young linebacker who could earn a big payday in free agency (54:10).

