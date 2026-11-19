Hello football friends, and welcome to the Thursday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!

For your football fill tonight, you have two options: You can suffer through the Colts-Texans game, or you can watch the new "Madden" movie. Sure, that movie only has a 20% score on Rotten Tomatoes, but that's from the critics, and as we all know, movie critics are snooty. The audience score is 57%, and based on my Rotten Tomatoes math, that means there's a 43% chance the movie is good.

If Rotten Tomatoes rated NFL games, tonight's game would probably get a viewer score of 4%. That being said, we're still going to break it down, and we're still going to make picks, because that's what we do here. With that in mind, we've got a lot to cover, so let's get to the rundown.

As always, here's your reminder to tell all of your friends to sign up for the newsletter. To get them signed up, just click here.

1. Thursday night preview: Picks and best bets for Colts at Texans

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If you're going to skip one Thursday night game this year, this is probably the one you want to skip. The Colts are in a free fall, and at 3-7, there's a chance their head coach could be fired before the season is over. On the other hand, the Texans (3-6) have been one of the most disappointing teams in the NFL this year.

This is the second meeting of the year between these two teams, with the Colts pulling off a 19-17 upset back in Week 3.

Going into Thursday, the Texans will be missing several key players on defense, including Danielle Hunter (hamstring) and Azeez Al-Shaair, who was placed on injured reserve this week due to a groin injury. On the upside, the Texans should be getting David Montgomery back on the field. The running back hasn't played since suffering a groin injury in Week 4.

With that in mind, here's one reason why each team should feel confident going into the game:

Why the Colts can win: The Colts had a fire sale at the trade deadline, but they held on to Jonathan Taylor, who could be their key to winning the game. The Colts are 2-2 this season when they rush for at least 125 yards, but 1-5 when they're held below that number, so if Taylor can get going against Houston's defense, he might be able to carry Indy to a win. That 125 rushing number has been big on both sides of the ball for Indy. The Colts are 0-6 this year when their defense surrenders at least 125 yards on the ground, but 3-1 when they hold their opponent under 125. For Indy, it's going to be all about how they can run the ball and stop the run on the other side.

The Colts had a fire sale at the trade deadline, but they held on to Jonathan Taylor, who could be their key to winning the game. The Colts are 2-2 this season when they rush for at least 125 yards, but 1-5 when they're held below that number, so if Taylor can get going against Houston's defense, he might be able to carry Indy to a win. That 125 rushing number has been big on both sides of the ball for Indy. The Colts are 0-6 this year when their defense surrenders at least 125 yards on the ground, but 3-1 when they hold their opponent under 125. For Indy, it's going to be all about how they can run the ball and stop the run on the other side. Why the Texans can win: The Texans were supposed to have one of the best defenses in the NFL this year, but that simply hasn't been the case. However, one thing definitely still rings true with this unit: If they can force turnovers, the Texans will likely win. The Texans are 3-2 this year when they force at least one turnover but 0-4 when they come up empty. With the defense getting set to face Daniel Jones, who leads the NFL in interceptions with 12, it seems likely they'll be able to force at least one turnover. Of course, that won't guarantee a win, and if you need proof, just look at Week 3. The Colts turned the ball over three times and still beat the Texans. But if that happens again, you would have to think the Texans would roll to a win.

You can get a full preview of the game from Jared Dubin by clicking here.

If you're thinking about betting on the game, here are a couple of props.

ONE PROP I LIKE: Daniel Jones OVER 7.5 rushing yards (-113 at DraftKings): If I trust Jones to do one thing in this game, it's take off and run. He'll likely face a lot of pressure, and if his receivers struggle to get open, it sets up a situation where he'll almost certainly look to run tonight. Jones has gone over this total in four of his past five games, and I fully expect him to do it again with the Colts' season on the line.

If I trust Jones to do one thing in this game, it's take off and run. He'll likely face a lot of pressure, and if his receivers struggle to get open, it sets up a situation where he'll almost certainly look to run tonight. Jones has gone over this total in four of his past five games, and I fully expect him to do it again with the Colts' season on the line. ONE KICKING PROP I LIKE: Spencer Shrader OVER 5.5 points (-114 at DraftKings): The Colts offense has struggled this year, but Shrader is still getting his points. The Colts kicker is averaging 8.8 points per game, and he's gone over 5.5 points in seven of his past nine games. When these two teams met back in Week 3, Shrader scored 13 points. If he gets just HALF that total Thursday, he'll hit the over.

If you're wondering how my props are doing this year, I'm 14-24 (7-12 on kicker props and 7-12 on all other props). It's gotten ugly, but not as ugly as the Colts' season.

And now, it's time for some picks.

PICKS FOR 'TNF'

Jared Dubin's pick: Texans 23-13 over Colts

John Breech's pick: Texans 24-17 over Colts

Jordan Dajani's pick: Texans 27-14 over Colts

Tyler Sullivan's pick: Texans 30-17 over Colts

Prisco's pick: Texans 30-27 over Colts

If you want to know which way all of our experts are leaning, you can check that out on our CBSSports.com picks page.

2. NFL Week 11 picks: 49ers win NFC showdown in Mexico City

Welcome to the part of the newsletter where we hand out picks. We have five NFL writers — Pete Prisco, Jordan Dajani, Tyler Sullivan, Jared Dubin and me — handing out picks each week. Last week, Sullivan, Dajani and I finished in a tie by going 11-3 with our picks and if that's any indication of what's going to happen this week, then you can probably go ahead and ignore the predictions from Dubin and Prisco.

Anyway, if you're new here, here's how things work: I'll give you one Week 11 pick from each writer and then direct you to the rest of their picks for the week. That way, if you like their pick, you can click over and check out all their Week 11 predictions; if you hate it, you can ignore the rest and move on with your life.

For more Week 11 NFL picks, you can check out our CBSSports.com picks page here.

3. QB power rankings: Joe Burrow takes over the top spot

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Every week during the NFL season, we rank all 32 starting quarterbacks, and heading into Week 10, we had a new player on top: Joe Burrow. He remains there for Week 11 as well.

The QB ranking here is handled by Garrett Podell, who breaks down every possible QB stat to figure out who should be on top, and since Burrow leads the NFL in nearly every conceivable stat, it was an easy decision.

Here's a short explanation from Garrett of how his QB ranking works: "These rankings are fluid and designed to tell the story of each starting quarterback's respective rise and/or fall throughout the season." Basically, this ranking isn't based on what any QB has done in the past. It's only based on what they've done this year.

After 10 weeks of action, let's check out the top three names on the list, plus the QB who's ranked dead last:

1. Joe Burrow, Bengals. Burrow is on a historic heater: He is the first player in NFL history with a 70-plus completion percentage and four-plus total touchdowns in five consecutive games. Burrow, Peyton Manning (2004, 2013) and Tom Brady (2007) are the only players in NFL history with 20-plus passing touchdowns in a five-game span. Burrow also leads the NFL in completion percentage (74.7%), passing yards per game (310.6), passing touchdowns (27) and passer rating (117.7). He is the undisputed No. 1 entering Week 11.

2. Brock Purdy, 49ers. Purdy continues to produce no matter who is or isn't on the field for the San Francisco 49ers. Purdy leads the league in passing yards per attempt (9.0) and expected points added (EPA) per dropback (0.34) while ranking second in completion percentage (70.1%) and passer rating (115.2). His 0.34 EPA per dropback is the highest since Lamar Jackson's 2019 NFL MVP season, despite having the most missed games by wide receivers (44) in the NFL this season. Purdy cruised against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday with 389 yards passing and three touchdowns on 22-of-28 passing while adding 21 more yards on the ground on two carries. He is operating Kyle Shanahan's offense with an efficiency that has him at the top of the league.

3. Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars. Lawrence is definitely in the NFL MVP mix. He dominated in Nashville (352 yards passing, three touchdowns and an interception on 25-of-35 passing with 27 rushing yards on four carries) in a Jacksonville Jaguars' 40-23 win. He is tied for third in the NFL in passing touchdowns (21) and No. 2 in yards per pass attempt (8.8). Lawrence also ranks third in the league in passer rating (112.8) and EPA per dropback (0.23) for the 7-2 Jaguars.

...

32. Carson Beck, Cardinals. Beck looked like a rookie making his NFL debut against Aaron Donald and Myles Garrett in a 34-6 Arizona Cardinals defeat. Unfortunately for him, it doesn't get much easier against Steve Spagnuolo's aggressive Chiefs defense in Week 11.

Garrett ranked every starting QB in the NFL, and if you want to see his full list, you can do that here.

4. Hot seat rankings: Things are heating up for several coaches around the league

With the Colts getting set to play on "Thursday Night Football," now seems like a good time to talk about who has the hottest seat in the NFL.

Carter Bahns went through and ranked the coaches who are sitting in the hottest seats heading into Week 11, and to no one's surprise, Shane Steichen is on the list. Here are the top three names:

1. Jets coach Aaron Glenn. Defensive play-calling is Aaron Glenn's self-proclaimed superpower. He touted the New York Jets' potential on that side of the ball when he took over the duties at the start of the year. But after just half the season, his powers ran out. Glenn said on Monday that he ceded the play-calling role to defensive coordinator Brian Duker in last week's 31-12 loss to the Buffalo Bills. But if a coach with a so-called superpower cannot fix the defense, then why would a change in play-callers get the job done? It is a desperation move for a coach running out of answers and, frankly, running out of time.

2. Colts coach Shane Steichen. Steichen is a lame-duck coach now that his GM is gone, and he has fewer tools to work with than he did during the 2-7 start to the year. A difficult road ahead spells trouble. Do not forget, too, that the win they just pulled off came at home by a mere two points against a lowly Dolphins team that was without its starting quarterback. Two months from now, the Colts might look back at that win as their last of the season.

3. Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer. Offense will never be a problem for Brian Schottenheimer, but the defensive woes that plagued his first season and a half with the Cowboys just keep getting worse. At some point, Jerry Jones has to decide he cannot put up with the inexplicable lapses on that side of the ball, right? Some of that is his own doing and the result of his personnel moves, but a great deal of it falls on Schottenheimer and his assistants. It reached a new low in Week 10 — one that might expedite the process of moving on from Schottenheimer and staff.

There are 10 total coaches on Carter's list, including THREE of the four from the AFC South. If you want to see the full list of coaches on the hot seat, we've got that here.

5. 49ers and Vikings take opposite approaches to high-altitude game in Mexico City

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For the second time this season, the 49ers are being sent out of the country to play a game, and once again, their travel schedule could be a key factor in the game's outcome.

Back in Week 1, the 49ers were sent to Australia to play the Rams, and the two teams took opposite approaches to travel. The 49ers headed to Melbourne a full week before the game while the Rams showed up just 24 hours before kickoff. By the time the game kicked off, the 49ers were fully acclimated to the 17-hour time difference, and it showed: San Francisco won 27-7.

This week, the 49ers will face the Vikings in Mexico City, a location that creates a unique challenge for NFL teams because it sits at an elevation of about 7,350 feet. To put that in perspective, Denver has the highest altitude of any NFL city at 5,280 feet, over a quarter-mile of elevation below what the 49ers and Vikings will be dealing with in Mexico.

When it comes to getting prepared for the game, the two teams have taken two totally different approaches.

49ers are spending the week in Colorado. The 49ers have decided to spend their entire practice week at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, which sits at an elevation of 6,621 feet. The 49ers have shown that they're willing to adjust their travel plans if they think it might help them play better. They did it for Australia, and now, they're doing it for this trip. This will mark the NFL's first game in Mexico City since 2022, and the 49ers also played in that game. Four years ago, they also spent a full week in Colorado before heading to Mexico, and it apparently helped, as they went on to beat the Cardinals 38-10.

The 49ers have decided to spend their entire practice week at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, which sits at an elevation of 6,621 feet. The 49ers have shown that they're willing to adjust their travel plans if they think it might help them play better. They did it for Australia, and now, they're doing it for this trip. This will mark the NFL's first game in Mexico City since 2022, and the 49ers also played in that game. Four years ago, they also spent a full week in Colorado before heading to Mexico, and it apparently helped, as they went on to beat the Cardinals 38-10. Kyle Shanahan has some personal experience with high altitudes. Niners coach Kyle Shanahan was raised in Denver, so he knows how difficult it can be to adjust to high altitude, which is why he decided to move the team's base to Colorado this week. "I think it helps," Shanahan said this week, when discussing practice at a higher altitude. "I grew up mainly in Denver, and I always know how bad it would be for me. It didn't matter how good a shape you're in. Like, when I came home from college, you'd run up the stairs and be out of breath. It takes some time to get used to it. It just is what it is with altitude."

Niners coach Kyle Shanahan was raised in Denver, so he knows how difficult it can be to adjust to high altitude, which is why he decided to move the team's base to Colorado this week. "I think it helps," Shanahan said this week, when discussing practice at a higher altitude. "I grew up mainly in Denver, and I always know how bad it would be for me. It didn't matter how good a shape you're in. Like, when I came home from college, you'd run up the stairs and be out of breath. It takes some time to get used to it. It just is what it is with altitude." Vikings are utilizing an altitude chamber at their team facility. The Vikings won't be traveling to Mexico until Saturday, but they did install a high-altitude chamber at their facility. The room is full of exercise equipment — like stationary bikes and treadmills — and it lets players simulate training at altitudes up to 12,000 feet. However, the Vikings aren't practicing in their altitude chamber, so it's not quite the same as the 49ers. They are slowly acclimating their bodies to what they'll face in Mexico City.

If you want a full breakdown of the situation, we've got that here. We also have a detailed breakdown here of what should be the ultimate chess match: Kyle Shanahan's offense vs. Brian Flores' defense.

This is a huge game for both teams, with the winner gaining the all-important head-to-head tiebreaker that could potentially come into play in a battle for the NFC's top seed.

6. Extra points: Cowboys unofficially demote their defensive coordinator

It's been a busy few days around the NFL, and since it's nearly impossible to keep track of everything, I put together a quick roundup for you.