Pick Six Podcast: 2018 NFL season predictions using Vegas odds for best bets, win totals

R.J. White and Will Brinson break down the best bets for the 2018 NFL season

It's the final week of the preseason, which means there are only seven more days to lock in long-term bets on the NFL. Futures are the best and you want to dabble in them.

To try and help you, several of us decided to take a fake (maybe?) $1,000 budget and spread it out over as many future/season bets as we wanted. 

But breaking those out in written form isn't enough. I also got R.J. White -- who dominated NFL picks for SportsLine en route to cashing in the Super Contest last season -- to hop on the Pick Six Podcast (A DAILY NFL SHOW YOU SHOULD TOTALLY SUBSCRIBE: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn | via Google Play) and break down his picks.

We also talk about the latest news around the NFL, including Aaron Rodgers signing a huge new contract with the Packers, Teddy Bridgewater being traded to the Saints and much more.

Listen to the full interview below and subscribe above. 

CBS Sports Senior Writer

Will Brinson joined CBS Sports in 2010 and enters his seventh season covering the NFL for CBS. He previously wrote for FanHouse along with myriad other Internet sites. A North Carolina native who lives... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories