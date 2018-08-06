Pick Six NFL Podcast: Breaking down the best Vegas future bets for the 2018 NFL season

Today's Pick Six Podcast was a heroic effort. The expectation was it would feature myself, Pete Prisco and Nick Kostos live from Las Vegas (well not live I guess, but you get the point -- all in the same room). That's coming Tuesday and Wednesday -- so make sure and subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn | via Google Play -- but in the meantime, you're going to have to live with 30 minutes of me recording solo with no voice on a Monday morning.

It's still high quality content breaking down the latest news out of Cleveland -- Corey Coleman traded to Buffalo -- and looking into the Kelvin Benjamin comments over the weekend. (He's a lunatic for criticizing Cam Newton and I say as much.)

Plus, having just been in Las Vegas, there may or may not be some futures bets available at the end of the podcast. (Just kidding. There are some future bets! Find them and tail them.)

