Pick Six Podcast: Pete Prisco, Nick Kostos, Will Brinson from Las Vegas (Part 1)

As promised on Monday, today's episode of the Pick Six Podcast features a terrifying threesome -- myself, Pete Prisco and Nick Kostos -- holed up in a suite in Las Vegas breaking down basically every single team in the NFL.

In Part 1 of the show, coming to you from the OddsShark suite at Caesar's Palace, we sit down with OddsShark's Jon Campbell to break down every single division in the AFC.

There's a surprising disagreement on who will win the AFC South. Much less so about the AFC East! (No surprise there.) Listen below for the full interview.

Wednesday's show will feature the second half of the pod, so make sure and subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn | via Google Play. It's the only daily, NFL podcast out there, guaranteed to get you right for your commute or gym trip.